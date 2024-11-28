Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo spoke extensively about the Unathi situation that nearly jeopardised his illustrious career

The KAYA FM radio host mentioned that while he has moved on from his negative feelings towards her, he still cannot bring himself to forgive her, viewing her actions as a personal attack

In 2021, seasoned radio personality Unathi Nkayi accused Sizwe of verbal abuse and being unprofessional, which affected her show

When rapper and podcaster L-Tido announced that Sizwe Dhlomo would be his next guest, excitement was in the air. He is considered an interesting and refreshing guest since he seldom does interviews.

Sizwe Dhlomo speaks out

The Kaya FM radio host discussed a myriad of topics, including the infamous Unathi saga, which garnered significant media attention in 2021 following her allegations of verbal abuse against Sizwe in the workplace.

When asked if he and Unathi, who's still pursuing legal action against the station, were in a good space, Sizwe responded with a resounding no. He mentioned he hadn't seen her since she left Kaya FM and added that he doubts he'd ever forgive her, claiming her attack was personal and could have ruined his career.

"I was there doing my thing, and she tried to say that I was verbally abusive towards her. Then I had to bring out the hammer; if I didn't have my ducks in a row (luckily, I always do), my career would have been ruined. That one I don't take lightly."

L-Tido's reaping the rewards of his hard work

In that same episode, L-Tido hit a significant milestone. He announced that his 2015 hit single Dlala Ka Yona attained triple platinum status, and his podcast celebrated its anniversary.

