General Shadrack Sibiya responded to the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025

In an exclusive interview with the SABC, General Sibiya made damning allegations against General Mkhwanazi

Netizens defended General Mkhwanazi and accused General Sibiya of using AKA's name to distract from the allegations

Shadrack Sibiya alleged that Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was not doing anything in the AKA murder case. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, City of Joburg, Darren Stewart via Getty Images

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Deputy National Commissioner: Crime Detection Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya responded to the damning allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025. Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of improper conduct allegedly at the behest of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi’s explosive press statement caused a stir on social media with South Africans demanding that Sibiya and Mchunu respond to the allegations. Sibiya broke his silence and levelled equally damning allegations against Mkhwanazi involving the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

General Mkhwanazi didn't want to arrest AKA murder suspects

In an exclusive interview with SABC journalist Chrisleda Zozi Lewis on Sunday, 6 July 2025, General Shadrack Sibiya claimed that General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi was reluctant to arrest the suspects in the AKA murder case, which happened in his jurisdiction. Sibiya alleged that he pushed Mkhwanazi to arrest the suspects. When asked if he was a criminal, Sibiya responded saying:

“No Chrisleda. I’m 37 years in this field, doing this job and people in the provinces know me. I’ve done my job. I’ve served the people of South Africa and there are big cases I can point out including the AKA case that he is talking about, I’m the one who was pushing it. He’s talking about the AKA case, I’m the one. He didn’t want to arrest. I am the one who pushed for the arrest of AKA murder suspects. I can prove to you about my involvement in the AKA matter. I am the one who was pushing for the arrest of the AKA murder suspects nor Mkhwanazi. That’s what you must know.”

Netizens react to Sibiya's allegations against Mkhwanazi

In the comments, netizens questioned Sibiya’s claims and highlighted that at no point had Mkhwanazi mentioned the AKA murder case during his press conference. Several netizens argued that Sibiya was guilty.

Here are some of the comments:

@Timeislessl questioned:

“Did Mkhwanazi say he was involved in the AKA case, or is Sibiya having a guilty conscience?”

@Nokubongazn said:

“Not him using AKA as his defence. Then goes on to say the minister must not be questioned. Jikijiki do like other provincial generals and stay in your lane. Guilty your honour.”

@MalomeTJ argued:

“The AKA matter, as you call it, shouldn't have happened to begin with if in your 12 years, you did your job. Mkhwenazi is reacting to and cleaning the rot that you and your handlers left behind. I know General Mkhwenazi not because I follow him but his work speaks for him.”

@eddymavasa highlighted:

“This is confirmation that General Mkhwanazi is telling the truth.”

@RayMaboya explained:

“Gen Mkhwanazi explained how the arrest of AKA perpetrators was planned. He mentioned that they didn't want to arrest them directly for AKA first. They used their previous cases instead, so the guy cannot run away and hide evidence So Sibiya was trying to protect those involved.”

Mzansi weighed in on allegations that General Mkhwanazi didn't want to arrest AKA murder suspects. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Nota Baloyi warns General Mkhwanazi

Meanwhile, not everyone is singing General Mkhwanazi's praises.

Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi warned General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after his explosive press conference.

Baloyi claimed that by accusing Mchunu, General Mkhwanazi had made the same accusations to Cyril Ramaphosa as the appointing authority. Baloyi warned that no one would save him when the consequences of his press statement caught up with him.

