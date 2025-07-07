General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and National Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

While Mzansi praised Mkhwanazi for his courage to speak, outspoken podcaster Nota Baloyi warned him

Netizens strongly defended General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and slammed Nota Baloyi for his comments

South Africa is still reeling from the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025. As Mzansi continues to weigh in on the explosive presser, controversial music executive Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi has warned General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During the now-viral press conference, General Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against the National Deputy Police Commissioner, General Shadrack Sibiya, and the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu. Several South Africans praised Mkwanazi for being bold, but Nota Baloyi took a different approach.

Nota Baloyi cautions General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Taking to his verified X account on Sunday, 6 July 2025, the outspoken podcaster claimed that by accusing Mchunu, General Mkhwanazi had made the same accusations to Cyril Ramaphosa as the appointing authority. Baloyi warned that no one would save him when the consequences of his press statement caught up with him. The post was captioned:

“Mkhwanazi is a madman… Executive authority is the President? He just accused Cyril Ramaphosa of being a drug trafficker & dared him to fire him. This is bigger than Jackie Selebi taking the fall. This exposes the source of it all. Thabo Mbeki can’t dialogue around that!”

Netizens react as Nota Baloyi warns General Mkwanazi

In the comments, netizens defended General Mkhwanazi and slammed Nota Baloyi. Several accused Nota Baloyi of being misinformed about executive authority to which he quoted Section 85(1) of the South African Constitution.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TalkLawMonare argued:

“You don't know what you're talking about, and it's okay to sit some things out sometimes. The Executive is the President and the entire Cabinet. The chain of command functions within that sphere. Everyone in the cabinet exercises executive authority, with the President having the last word.”

@mfekasbo alleged:

“You sound like someone who needs to be investigated because you protect corruption. Once you gain something from corruption, you protect your masters 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞”

@Sangs_njabulo highlighted:

“I never heard him say Pres Ramaphosa is involved. The only thing he said about the president was that he instituted a committee that was supposed to look at political killings. The only executive mentioned by General Mkwanazi is Minister Mchunu.”

@macomem17 said:

“Crime has to be tackled no matter the consequences and who must fall! This country is going down, and political leaders are not doing anything to change course for prosperity.”

