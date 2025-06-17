Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is trending after revealing on X why he hasn’t had children yet

Nota Baloyi’s viral post gave fans a rare glimpse into his private life, which he has mostly kept away from the media

In the viral post, Nota hinted at wanting to become a billionaire before having children, suggesting he’s focused on building a financial legacy first

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is trending online after he revealed why he doesn’t have kids in a now-viral X post shared on 15 June.

Thanks to his huge social media following, the star often trends whenever he posts or gets posted online.

Music executive Nota Baloyi opened up about the private life he had kept under wraps for years. Images: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Despite being one of the most followed stars, Nota has managed to keep his private life under wraps, leaving many to guess even about his age.

However, the star is trending after he opened up about his private life, which he has always kept away from the media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nota Baloyi gets candid about not having kids

Nota Baloyi took to X to reveal why he hasn’t had children yet, as he brought his father into the picture.

The musical executive noted that his father had him late when he was 38, so he still has time.

He seemingly noted about having a billionaire status before having children.

Since it went live online, Nota’s post has undoubtedly gained thousands of comments and reactions. Fans were quick to share their two cents.

After all, this is not the first time he has made headlines with such remarks. In September last year, he bragged about being 34 without a baby mama.

Nota posted on X:

“I’m 34 with zero baby mommas."

Notae revealed that he hasn’t had a woman who has convinced him she could be a good mother. Nota Baloyi posted:

“I’ve never dated a woman who convinced me she’d be a good mother. Never had a woman treated me as well as I treat her!”

Nota’s recent post quickly dragged his failed relationships and marriage into the picture.

A look back at Nota and Berita’s failed marriage

The star was once married to Berita Khumalo and had a dramatic fallout.

Rumour mill has it that the two had a fallout in 2022, but the news of their divorce flooded online in 2023.

Against the news, Berita confirmed the reports and said she had left her marital home as the two were finalising their divorce.

Nota Baloyi was spotted out and about in the U.S. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

On 24 June 2024, Musa Khawula revealed that the two had finalised their divorce.

Against the reports, Nota confirmed the news with a cryptic X post. Part of the post reads:

"Bringing someone up out of poverty is like going to bed with a snake that is starving itself to build up the appetite to swallow you whole.”

The two had no children together at the time of their fallout.

Last year, he was also nabbed after Itumeleng Bokaba levelled r*pe allegations against him.

Against the charges, he went on to open up about the failed relationship as he addressed the reports.

SA slams Nota Baloyi over viral post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi fans took a swipe at the star after making some damning remarks about his ex-wife, Berita.

Since their dramatic fallout, Nota often drags his ex-wife online, leaving many concerned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News