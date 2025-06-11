South Africans rallied in support of Berita after her ex-husband hurled insults at her

The controversial Nota Baloyi's conversation with another social media user left netizens feeling pity for his ex-wife

This comes a year after the singer divorced her problematic ex after months of cyberbullying

South Africans defended Berita after her ex-husband, Nota Baloyi, humiliated her online. Images: lavidanota, beritaafrosoul

Nota Baloyi appears not to be done bashing his ex-wife, and his latest comments left a bad taste in netizens' mouths.

Nota Baloyi bashes Berita

Nearly a year after Nota Baloyi and Berita called it quits and put an end to their marriage, it seems the controversial music executive and podcaster is not done insulting his ex on social media.

Nota Baloyi is back to insulting his ex-wife on social media. Image: lavidanota

In a screenshot taken by Twitter (X) user destinyzee, Nota tweeted saying people have children with "crazy" partners and ruin innocent lives.

Another tweep, Shadrick8840842, mocked Nota for marrying a foreign national who later divorced him.

Responding to the comment, Nota shot back with a degrading comment, saying he at least didn't make his ex a mother, with the netizen dropping a bomb, stating that perhaps Nota was unable to.

Read their conversation here.

South Africans defend Berita

Mzansi felt bad for Berita for putting up with Nota and still being faced with hurtful comments even after they separated. Peeps called Nota out on his problematic behaviour towards his ex:

PeterNgobe26844 was stunned:

"I've never seen Berita say anything hurtful or ugly about this man. It makes me wonder why this man keeps speaking so ugly about his ex-wife."

xplawbug was shocked:

"It's scary how some men talk about females in general."

DominicISX posted:

"Dragging your partner to sound smarter only to end up being called a 'blank shooter.'"

ZukilepL called Nota Baloyi out:

"Aiy, how could this man say that about his ex? He has no respect whatsoever."

mmola_kentse commented:

"A grown man referring to any woman as a B word is so low vibrational. It makes you look like a dumb teenager who just discovered hip hop."

floyangu was stunned:

"I don't ever want to experience the level of bitterness that Nota has ever in my life."

South Africans defended Berita after her ex-husband insulted her. Image: beritaafrosoul

Meanwhile, others breathed a sigh of relief for Berita, saying at least she doesn't have children with her controversial ex-husband:

Bakari_sibanda said:

"I’m sure she’s still glad she never had kids with this psycho."

MariaMotlalile wrote:

"And she is happy she doesn't have kids with him."

broneldamglass1 added:

"She must be so happy she doesn't have babies with him."

delakreme__ was relieved:

"Thank God that Thandolwethu singer didn't make this crazy man a father, she would've ruined an innocent kid's life."

