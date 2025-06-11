Touchline appears to have tied the knot after pictures of him and his bride landed on social media

The rapper shared snaps from his traditional wedding ceremony, where he and his wife, along with attendees, wore traditional Zulu attire

While many followers congratulated the lovely couple, others speculated that the pictures were from a music video

Touchline's wedding ceremony sparked mixed reactions online.

Touchline is officially off the market after seemingly tying the knot, but not everyone is convinced.

Touchline shares wedding photos

Touchline has joined a growing list of South African rappers who've committed to one partner and taken their relationships to the next level.

Following Jay Jody's surprise wedding, Touchline appears to have also gotten married over the weekend after sharing photos from a traditional Zulu wedding on 10 June 2025.

Touchline showed off photos from his traditional wedding ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram page, the I'll Always Have Me rapper posed hand-in-hand with his supposed missus wearing traditional attire while surrounded by a crowd of people in a celebratory moment.

Prior to this, the rapper had launched his merchandise and was promoting his music. This would be the first time he posts a woman who isn't already featured in his music video - or is she?

Here's what Mzansi said about Touchline's announcement

Netizens congratulated the rapper on his nuptials, while admirers bawled their eyes out:

schnapps_sa said:

"The fun we had on Saturday at your wedding, bro? Congratulations!"

siseko_mlanjana showed love to Touchline:

"Congratulations, my brother, @touchline_truth. Love from CPT."

iam.bahle wrote:

"My heart just stopped beating, but you guys look good. Congrats."

renay_boss_p said:

"I hope it’s a music video."

Kocaineghost confessed:

"Modimo, I had a massive crush on her, but I guess it’s one of the lines I’ll never touch, congrats."

Meanwhile, others suspected that Touchline was fooling them and accused him of pulling the wedding announcement-turned music video trick.

Moreover, according to his lyrics on I'll Always Have Me, he has a Xhosa mom and Pedi dad, which begs the question of how the Zulu attire fits in:

"Mom Xhosa, dad Pedi, I don't have Zulu parents. But I need my coins to be bigger than Zulu earrings."

Here's what fans said about his pictures:

Fans gave Touchline's "wedding ceremony" a bombastic side eye.

manelisi_biya wasn't convinced:

"With you musicians, we never know whether to say congratulations or we’re looking forward to seeing the video. But either way, shout out to you, my bro."

kaygee_mamex argued:

"There's no tent, it's a music video."

prvatefigure was curious:

"Is this a music video, or did you really tie the knot?"

Mr_HUMA asked:

"What if it's a music video?"

