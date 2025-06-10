Actor Sello Sebotsane recently revealed in an interview that he's being denied access to see his children with ex-wife Shoki Mmola

The former Broken Vow star and TikToker has also addressed social media reports that he's mentally unwell

South Africans and fans of the actor and musician took to his recent interview on YouTube to wish him well

Sello Sebotsane addresses his viral TikTok videos.

Source: Instagram

Popular actor and musician Sello Sebotsane has opened up about social media reports that he's mentally unstable.

Sebotsane, who recently released new music also discusses his divorce to former Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola and his children.

The former Generations actor recently revealed in an interview on Your Voice with Palesa podcast that he's being denied access to see his daughters with Mmola.

"I love those girls to bits and pieces. And I'm letting you know now, I still love you and I will love you forever," says the star.

The actor adds that he's gone to the courts to seek assistance to have access to see his children.

"It's one promise that I made to my kids, I could have had 27 kids out there. I wanted a family with mom and dad. I still have space for love and family," says Sebotsane.

When he's asked when was the last time he saw his daughters, Sebotsane replies, 2019.

South Africans react to the actor's latest interview

@vuyokazimzinyati6475 said:

"It's quite sad to hear what Sello and his family have been through. I pray for his deliverance from depression and full restoration."

@laurettataunyane9317 replied:

"Hm, I truly don’t understand why a parent would deliberately create a permanent wedge between children and their father. Unless unresolved issues from their own upbringing are influencing their actions, this behavior only harms the kids. No one is obligated to reconcile with an ex, but it's important to set the children free from adult conflicts. Preventing them from having a healthy relationship with both parents is not strength, it's selfishness. A stoney heart doesn’t show power; it often shows jealousy of your own kids to have what you probably never experienced, and pain left unhealed."

@GugzMavezi wrote:

"This man can sing. Beautiful voice Uncle Sello. I went through his videos on TikTok, I noticed he tried very hard to deal with stress. I even learned sometimes we need to take charge and fight back. Do what you love and forget your problems; you defeated the enemy 'Satan'. You've won. Focus, enjoy and live your life we love you."

Sello Sebotsane and ex-wife Shoki Mmola in happier times.

Source: Twitter

