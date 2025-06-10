South African actor and TV presenter Siv Ngesi has given his opinion on Tyler Perry's new movie, Straw

The media personality said that the Netflix film starring Taraji P Henson was terrible and that he could not even watch past 30 minutes

Some followers seemed to agree with Siv Ngesi, while others disagreed with his views, saying it was a brilliant movie

Actor Siv Ngesi took to social media to share his opinion about Tyler Perry's new movie, Straw.

Why Siv Ngesi hates Straw

The star of the popular Netflix series Unseen said that he struggled to watch past 30 minutes of Tyler Perry's new movie starring Taraji P Henson.

According to Siv Ngesi, the riveting drama movie was a terrible watch, and he mentioned how Tyler makes trash films of late.

"No guys, Tyler P needs to stop making trash [movies]. Straw is bloody terrible. I could only do 30 minutes," he wrote on X.

All about Tyler Perry's new movie

The film follows the life of a struggling single mother who works two jobs to keep food on the table for her and her sickly daughter. Some movie lovers revealed that within 30 minutes of the film, they were already crying a river from the emotional rollercoaster the main character put them through.

After a series of bad omens happen to her, she reaches her last straw and finds herself in a sticky situation.

Spoiler alert: the mother was hallucinating the entire time. The film has received rave reviews from people across social media, garnering strong opinions from critics like Siv Ngesi.

What Mzansi has to say about Straw

Some of Siv Ngesi's followers disagreed with his views, saying it was a brilliant movie. While some got a bit nasty and trolled the actor.

@lavidaNOTA trolled:

"It’s for single mothers, not single women."

@Nicola warned:

"Considering that you are also an actor stuck in SA. Tyler is someone you'll need in this industry of yours."

@neogwala stated:

"It is better than someone's dying skills and falling into a pool. Far better."

@Khosie_Ngcobo asked:

"The movie was good. Why don't you make your own Straw so we can criticise."

@Tiino_Savage1 argued:

"I hate to admit it, but I share the same sentiments. The acting? It felt like I was watching a very long advertisement."

Flava_Thebe replied:

"Siv, I've been watching movies for over 20 years, and believe you me. I was touched. It's not for your colourful mind bro, and it's ok."

Did Siv Ngesi show off his new boo?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siv Ngesi soft-launched the lady in his life on X earlier this month and caused a buzz.

The Unseen star started a discourse when he spoke about the rate at which transactional sex is growing. He engaged in a heated exchange with a user who opposed his views, but he ended things by posting his girlfriend.

