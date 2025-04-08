The wait is almost over as Netflix SA excitedly announced the release of Unseen season two

The trailer of the 6-part series was dropped on social media, leaving many netizens excited for its premiere on Friday, 2 May 2025

Netflix's PR Team shared with Briefly News the list of new cast members who will star in the series' upcoming season

Netflix dropped the trailer of 'Unseen' season 2.

Oh yes! It has been officially confirmed that another season of the long-awaited Netflix original series Unseen is making its way to your small screens this coming May.

In an official post, Netflix SA dropped an exciting trailer of the 6-part thrilling series Unseen on their social media pages on Tuesday, 8 April 2024. The first season left many viewers hanging when it ended, and Netflix decided to give us more of the series as they confirmed that it'll premiere on Friday, 2 May 2025.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix's PR Team shared with Briefly News the list of the series' new cast members and their roles on the show.

"Escalating the stakes in Zenzi’s perilous world are new figures: S’bu played by Siv Ngesi, Eric Davids played by Kevin Smith, and Detective Visser (Erica Wessels), each with their motives that will shape her relentless mission. The new season also features the award-winning Sindi Dlathu and the late, incomparable Sello Motloung, who plays Zenzi and Naledi’s father."

Fans can't wait for Unseen season 2

Many fans and followers of Netflix shared their excitement about the series' upcoming season in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

sipho_mpho_nuse said:

"Shuuu!!! This calls for SEASON 3 already."

zolathekiso wrote:

"Yho Zenzi...we're ready! Gail is on another level."

abongwe_dhlomo commented:

"Gail, your character's intensity is everything! Can't wait to see what's next in season 2."

prevreddy responded:

"Never beeen more ready for a show."

tatyness78 replied:

"Wow, guess what we all will be doing that long weekend. Can’t wait. @gail_mabalane such a brilliant actress."

Actress Sindi Dlathu joins 'Unseen' season 2.

