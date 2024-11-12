South African actresses Deli Malinga and the legendary Tina Jaxa recently bagged acting gigs on the new Netflix show

The two talented actresses will star in the upcoming festive movie Disaster Holiday on Netflix

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to them bagging new acting gigs

Actress Deli Malinga and Tina Jaxa to star on a new Netflix show. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Netflix is doing it again as they have announced a new Christmas and holiday fun show for this festive season, and they have starred the talented actors in Mzansi.

Tina Jaxa and Deli Malinga star in new Netflix show Disaster Holiday

Social media has been buzzing ever since Netflix unveiled the list of its final new series and shows, which it will release in 2024.

The world's leading streaming entertainment services recently brought us a new Christmas movie, Disaster Holiday, this December. Actresses Tina Jaxa and Deli Malinga, along with Lunathi Mpofu and Kenneth Nkosi, are the main cast members of the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also announced the upcoming show on his Twitter (X) page, mentioning that Jaxa and Malinga bagged acting roles in the series.

He wrote:

"Introducing the cast of Burnt Onion’s new film ‘ Disaster Holiday’ Premieres 13 December 2024 on Netflix."

See the post below:

Netizens can't wait to see the show

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning how excited they were to see the show and Tina and Deli together. Here's what they had to say:

@scrumptiouslee commented:

"I love holidays films."

@NontobekoMajok3 said:

"I hope it's not a copy and paste of how to ruin Christmas."

@Mnr_Maweni wrote:

"The concept of Xmas movies is top tier."

@GwenChiwanda responded:

"Burnt onions making sure our Christmas is sorted every year."

@KwanzaMvelase replied:

"Love seeing Lunathi win, what a talented chick."

@LusandaBot41057 wrote:

"Oh, I just love Tina Jaxa."

Minnie Dlamini turns down docu-series

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Minnie Dlamini's reaction to a bizarre invitation to join a docu-series.

The actress turned down an invite to be part of a documentary about slay queens, asking how she could even relate to the show.

Source: Briefly News