VIDEO: Inside Musa Keys and His Fiancée’s Baby Shower, Netizens React
- Amapiano music producer and performer Musa Keys and his Fiancée recently celebrated their baby shower
- The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of how the baby shower went
- Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Many netizens are still recovering from the Amapiano star Musa Keys pregnancy announcement with a mystery video, and recently, a video of their celebration went viral.
Inside Musa Keys and partner's baby shower
One thing about Musa Keys is that he sure beat the gay allegations and made many netizens sallow their words. Earlier, many peeps got a sneak view of how the Amapiano star and his friends celebrated his baby shower.
The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the baby shower on his Twitter (X) page with his followers and captioned it:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"A look inside Musa Keys and his fiancée's baby shower."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to the video
Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@daivymag questioned:
"But where is the woman?"
@Dingswayo_N said:
"At a point, Musa keys was mistaken as a gay man."
@incontroZA wrote:
"This Photo-op makes it feel like it's Musa Keys who's pregnant."
@McZulusThembe commented:
"Musa keys and Musa Khawula can make a good couple."
@OkuZA01 replied:
"Sana, he is not beating the allegations. But ke shuthi congratulations."
@gift_hlumelo said:
"I think this guy is playing for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana."
@OCrypto283716 tweeted:
"Since when do men attend baby showers? Are these guys even men?"
@FreddyMothoa shared:
"It’s very easy to play the nation. Look what Momo and Babalwa did before dropping their projects."
Cardi B defends Will Smith amid gay allegations
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cardi B's statement standing up for Will Smith after he was rumoured to be gay.
This came after the actor's former employee came with claims that he once caught him in bed with another male actor.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za