Amapiano music producer and performer Musa Keys and his Fiancée recently celebrated their baby shower

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of how the baby shower went

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video

Many netizens are still recovering from the Amapiano star Musa Keys pregnancy announcement with a mystery video, and recently, a video of their celebration went viral.

Inside Musa Keys and partner's baby shower

One thing about Musa Keys is that he sure beat the gay allegations and made many netizens sallow their words. Earlier, many peeps got a sneak view of how the Amapiano star and his friends celebrated his baby shower.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the baby shower on his Twitter (X) page with his followers and captioned it:

"A look inside Musa Keys and his fiancée's baby shower."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@daivymag questioned:

"But where is the woman?"

@Dingswayo_N said:

"At a point, Musa keys was mistaken as a gay man."

@incontroZA wrote:

"This Photo-op makes it feel like it's Musa Keys who's pregnant."

@McZulusThembe commented:

"Musa keys and Musa Khawula can make a good couple."

@OkuZA01 replied:

"Sana, he is not beating the allegations. But ke shuthi congratulations."

@gift_hlumelo said:

"I think this guy is playing for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana."

@OCrypto283716 tweeted:

"Since when do men attend baby showers? Are these guys even men?"

@FreddyMothoa shared:

"It’s very easy to play the nation. Look what Momo and Babalwa did before dropping their projects."

