Musa Keys responded to the rumour that he's gay and blasted netizens who came up with it

The singer denied the allegations, saying the way he dresses has nothing to do with his sexuality

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Musa's statement, where some defended him while others weren't buying his claims

Musa Keys addressed netizens' comments about him being gay. Images: musakeys

Musa Keys denied the rumours that he's gay. Since his rise to fame, netizens claimed that the Grammy Award-nominated singer was hiding in the closet, and he has spoken out against the allegations.

Musa Keys addresses gay rumours

Our fave, Musa Keys, officially addressed the claims that he's gay. The flamboyant singer shared a video speaking on the rumours, saying the way he dresses made people suspicious.

This after his look at the Bridgerton season three premiere had tongues wagging.

The Unavailable hitmaker flatly denied the rumours and even claimed that just because his business isn't all over the internet, doesn't mean he isn't seeing or hooking up with women.

Gosspimonger, Musa Khawula shared the clip on his page:

"I ain't gay. I've seen y'all's comments about me being gay because I'm dressed a certain way. Since when does the way I dress define my sexuality? Stop being stupid. Maphorisa was right; you're all in people's comments saying nonsense.

"And just because my business isn't on social media about women, doesn't mean I don't do women; you need to chill."

Mzansi weighs in on Musa Keys' video

Netizens defended Musa's fashion sense, while some said he shouldn't have addressed the rumours:

enhlebheng95852 defended Musa:

"What does his sexuality have to do with us? It's sad that an adult must explain himself, let's be respectful."

cole_skai said:

"This is why our red carpets are dull, because the moment artists dress up, they are called names."

Sipokamlu wrote:

"Too many of those idiots out there. Calling people gay just because they take care of themselves."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't convinced and claimed that Musa was hiding his sexuality:

TheGeopol said:

"Musa Keys will never beat the allegations."

asnath_adhd wrote:

"This video just made things worse. I can't unsee it now."

DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"As soon as you start talking, then the allegations definitely suit you."

Cardi B defends Will Smith amid gay allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cardi B's statement standing up for Will Smith after he was rumoured to be gay.

This after the actor's former employee came with claims that he once caught him in bed with another male actor.

