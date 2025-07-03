Award-winning singer Cici posted a hilarious video of her son during the June school holidays

The star joined the list of South Africans who complained about their children finishing all the food

The funny video sparked a range of reactions from her followers, with some sharing their experiences

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cici posted a video of her son eating food continuously at home. Image: Ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

Cici on her son finishing food at home

Mzansi muso Cici is one of the parents who are feeling the heat regarding the school holidays. The star posted a hilarious video of her son's antics, which sparked a debate about the lengthy June holidays.

Cici is one of the many parents who complain about their kids finishing all the food at home. Some on TikTok mentioned that kids waste more than just food. From finishing the WiFi due to endless streaming, and also wasting electricity.

The holidays mean vacations for teachers, but for some parents, it almost feels like a nightmare, in a funny way.

The Hamba Juba hitmaker complained that her son lives in the fridge. In the video, her baby boy was wearing his pyjamas when he climbed onto something to help him reach the top section of the fridge. When asking him what he was doing, the mischievous boy turned around and showed her his apple.

"Please, the schools must open now. This man lives in the fridge. Parents are deeee," she laughed.

Cici spoke about her son finishing the school holidays. Image: Ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

Watch the hilarious video below:

Fans laugh at Cici's cute video

The clip from Cici garnered a lot of attention from parents who also had a few things to get off their chest.

Athi Mdingi reacted:

"That time they don't even finish their lunch boxes at school."

Marelies Davids replied:

"Definitely your self-portrait."

Canary Hadebe laughed:

"As teachers, please look after them for us. We are busy."

Fikile Ngunezi laughed:

"This is hilarious. I know the feeling."

TnomtTha81 shared:

"I am tired of shouting. My little one also eats like mad. You would swear that they have worms. My lastborn just wants attention."

Xolileka Madludla pleaded:

"Help him, Mama."

parisbuthelezi said:

"I apologise on his behalf."

Paris Buthelezi felt sorry:

"I am sorry. Vula vala fridge."

Mlungu Mdima laughed:

"Future St John's band member, buy him a drum for now."

I am Sizinator asked:

"Bring him eKZN where we work with cattle, just for two weeks."

Karisa Skhosana shared:

"Told my siblings that they shouldn’t come visit me because they will finalise my food, they said they also like pap and sugar with water."

Cici has become as a woman of God

In a previous report from Briefly News, Award-winning singer and performer Cici stepped into a new journey after finding herself again.

The Hamba Naye singer recently shared a video getting ready for church, putting on her outfit. Cici said her music is a hug from God. "My music feels like a hug from God," she captioned the Instagram video.

SA agrees with the singer, and many cannot wait to hear the song she teased in the video.

Source: Briefly News