South African actor Julius Kgole beamed with pride as his eldest daughter attended her matric dance

The former Skeem Saam star was a proud dad as he posted several pictures showing how stunning his child looked

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to how beautiful Kgole's daughter looked

Actor Julius Kgole was proud of his daughter as she attended her matric dance. Image: @julius_kgole

Source: Instagram

The matric dance season is here, and many celebrities with children attending this high school farewell have been gleaming with pride on social media, sharing moments they captured of their kids.

Recently, the former Skeem Saam actor Julius Kgole, popularly known for his role on the soapie as Dragon, was one of the celebrities who escorted his eldest daughter to her matric dance.

The star posted multiple pictures and videos showing off how stunning his daughter looked for her farewell on his Instagram page.

See the post below:

Netizens complimented Julius Kgole's daughter

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to how beautiful Kgole's daughter looked. Here's what they had to say below:

queen_zee_lately said:

"She looks absolutely gorgeous, my brother."

Skeem Saam actor Matthews Manamela complimented:

"O godishitse papago and she looks absolutely amazing."

sedzi wrote:

"She looks absolutely stunning."

marcia_1764 commented:

"Wow, she looked very stunning."

sizwe_ernest_mabuza responded:

"My brother from another mother, your daughter looked beautiful."

Tyla attends her fan's matric dance

In a similar story to the actor's one, a matric learner, Mollwane Madiba, has been the talk of the social media streets since he boldly asked Tyla out on a date.

The young man, who is a loyal fan of Tyla and the son of Princess Tirelo Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, has been on a months-long mission to get the South African Grammy Award-winner to be his date for his matric dance on Friday, 27 June 2025.

What started as silly banter quickly turned into a social media trend driven by the hashtag "Mollwane and Tyla for MD."

When he was interviewed on 5FM, he spoke about the campaign that had everyone involved, from his schoolmates, news publications, to even his teachers:

"It was a joke at school, my friends asked, 'Who are you taking, is it gonna be Tyla?' So we decided to make a video. It wasn't serious at first, but it eventually went crazy in 24 hours."

However, in a surprising twist, more footage from the matric dance was leaked, showing Tyla walking beside her date and even taking pictures together, which surely made Mollwane's night.

Oscar Mbo goes all out for his nephew's matric dance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Yes God hitmaker went all out for his nephew's matric dance, where he took him and his date to the event in a luxurious Mercedes-Benz Brabus.

The video of them was posted by an online user, @_BlackZA, on their Twitter (X) page in 2024. Many netizens shared their reactions and compliments on the clip on social media.

