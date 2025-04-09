Pearl Thusi and her baby daddy, Walter Mokoena, reunited for their daughter Thando Mokoena's special night

The renowned media personalities escorted their daughter, Thando Mokoena, to her prom night

A picture of the two caused a stir on social media, with netizens applauding them for being awesome co-parents

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena escorted their daughter Thando Mokoena to her matric dance.

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Pearl Thusi and her baby daddy, Walter Mokoena, caused a buzz after accompanying their daughter Thando Mokoena to her matric dance. Thando recently earned Mzansi’s praises for her stunning prom dress.

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena reunite

Thando Mokoena took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her matric dance. Entertainment and current affairs news blog MDNNews reshared a picture of Thando with her parents, Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena. The post was captioned:

“Thando Mokoena, accompanied by her parents, Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena, at her prom.”

Netizens react to Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena's reunion

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Some slammed Walter for his jacket while others praised him and Pearl for being great co-parents.

Here are some of the reactions:

@FranklyTru asked:

“Did the guy not have a better jacket mara?”

@Thabang94527261 argued:

“Most absent fathers should take notes; parenting is priceless to a child's life. We have so many children growing up without fathers in this country, we should take notes. Buying expensive clothes alone and being absent emotionally and physically isn't parenting.”

@xolinengudza gushed:

“Beautiful 😍 Positive co-parenting is called maturity. Good for the child and everyone in the family.”

@fanieffect explained:

“Sometimes you gotta decrease so that your child may increase. There was no need for Pearl to dress up. Walter dressed like that on purpose.”

@StraightupGal replied:

“How beautiful of two people to come together for their child on her special night 😍😍Love this for Thando. She looks amazing.”

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena reunited at their daughter's Matric dance.

Who is Walter Mokoena?

Walter Mokoena is a renowned media personality who was born in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

He kicked off his career in broadcasting at Heart FM in 1998. At was at around this time that he became a City Press newspaper soccer correspondent freelancer for Cape Town. In August 1998, Mokoena joined Kaya FM where he became a sports anchor in a breakfast show in addition to his role as the Soccer Talk Show host. His career was propelled to dizzy heights in the 2000s when he took over “Mabaleng” at SABC as an anchor.

Mokoena went on to embrace other promising roles at SABC 1. It is at this channel that he served for four years hosting Blow by Blow and the Monday night Coca Cola Soccer Zone.

Pearl Thusi discusses online hate

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi opened up about the massive backlash and trolling she faces on social media, citing criticism over her acting, skin colour, DJing skills, and raunchy outfits.

The media personality, who is undoubtedly one of the most trolled celebrities on social media, penned a lengthy post about the massive backlash and hate she receives online.

