Cleo Rose Elliott’s bio: The untold story of Sam Elliott’s daughter

Cleo Rose Elliot is an American model, songwriter, and singer. People assumed her being Sam Elliott's daughter gave her an edge in music and fashion, not knowing that Cleo became a force to reckon with in the celebrity world without leaning on her father's megastar status.

Sam Elliott's daughter fascinated the world in her 20s with her incredible vocals, excellent song-writing skills, and an exceptional sense of fashion. The article gives a deeper insight into Cleo's life, including an unhealthy with her mother. The two are now close and happy.

Profile summary

Full name Cleo Rose Elliot Gender Female Nickname Cole Famous as Actor Sam Elliott’s daughter Place of birth Malibu, California, USA Residence Malibu, California, USA Birth date 17th September 1984 Zodiac sign Virgo Age 36 years (as of August 2022) Alma mater Malibu High School, Colin McEwan High School Music training Joanne Barron/D.W. Brown Acting Studio Genre Italian Opera Occupation Singer, songwriter, and model Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Sam Elliott Mother Katharine Ross Siblings None Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Relationship status Engaged Partner Randy Christopher Bates (2013 to present) Height in feet 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Figure measurements 36-28-40 inches Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) (Approx.) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Net worth $1.5 million (Approx.) Cleo Rose Elliott's Instagram page @cleoroseelliott

Cleo Rose Elliott's biography

Cleo loved music and learnt how to play the flute and guitar at a young age. She always dreamt of making it big in the music world.

How old is Cleo Rose Elliott?

Cleo Rose Elliott's age is 37 years as of August 2020. The music icon was born in Malibu, California, on 17th September 1994.

What is Cleo Rose Elliott's nationality?

She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Who are Cleo Rose Elliott's parents?

She is the only child of actors Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross. Rose's parents first met on the set of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969.

The two met for a second time in 1978 when starring in The Legacy film. Katharine divorced her fourth husband and married Sam in 1984, the same year Cleo was born.

How tall is Cleo Ros Elliot?

Cloe Rose Elliot's height is 5 feet and 5 inches (167 cm). Her weight is around 55 kg (121 lbs), her bust-waist-hip measurements are 36-28-40 inches, and she wears a bra cup size 36 BB. Cleo has brown eyes and blonde hair but usually wears pink hairstyles with curls.

Educational background

She attended Malibu High School for three years and transferred to Colin McEwan High School to be trained by classical singer Charity Chapman. Cleo studied Italian Opera at the Joanne Barron/D.W. Brown Acting Studio in Monica, California, after high school (from 2002 to 2006).

Who is Cleo Rose Elliott's husband?

As per public knowledge, the lady is not married but has a long-term partner. Cleo Rose Elliott and cyclist Randy Christopher Bates have been dating since 2013. He usually tags some of his Instagram posts (of her or themselves) as his fiancée.

Therefore, the public considers Randy as Cleo Rose Elliott's fiancé. The couple accompanied Cleo's parents, Katharine and Sam, to the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony, where Sam was nominated for his role in A Star Is Born.

Career history

Cole began modelling in the early 2000s. Her first major modelling job was for the live hair-styling show, Sexyhair in 2003. After that, the lady appeared in several fashion magazines, including the 2013 photoshoot she had with her parents for The Malibu Times.

Cleo Rose Elliott's songs

Charity Chapman helped her join the American Society of Composers, Authors Publishers (ASCAP). She was introduced to music producer Bobby Harby, who liked her songs.

Her debut release was the No More Lies solo CD in 2008. The self-written track album was a massive success worldwide and paved the way for her to release more songs. Cleo's songs include:

No More Lies

Man In Black

Angels' Feet

Keep Holdin' On

Take It Back

What is Cleo Rose Elliott's net worth?

Rose is estimated to be $1.5 million rich. She accumulated wealth from music and modelling.

Why did Cleo Rose Elliot stab her mother?

Cleo and her mum had a strained relationship since childhood. She was verbally and emotionally abusive growing up. Rose got worse when she was around 12/13 years old, but the family kept the drama to themselves.

The girl threatened to kill her mother on 2nd March 2011 for no reason. She became violent, kicked the kitchen cupboard door, and followed her around the house.

Cleo's mother tried to call the cops' emergency number, but the girl cut the telephone wires using scissors. She then stabbed her mum's right arm six times with the scissors while trying to aim at her eyes.

Katharine filed for a protection order on 8th March. The court ordered Cleo to stay at least 100 yards away from her mum's home, car and workplace and not to contact her till after the court hearing's date on 30th March 2011.

The police were present when she went to collect her belongings at her parents' seaside ranch in Malibu, California. Cleo's parents have never disclosed the reasons behind her sudden outburst and violence on 2nd March 2011.

Cleo and Katherine's relationship seemed to have improved by 2017. They made several public appearances, including the 2017 Sundance Film Festival's red carpet event.

Facts about Cleo Rose Elliott

She is an animal lover. Cleo keeps cats, dogs, rabbits, and horses.

Canadian actor David James Elliott is neither Cleo's brother nor Sam Elliot's son.

Cleo has not released news songs for more than a decade.

Cleo Rose Elliott's latest news is that she is now into acting.

Is Cleo Rose Elliott adopted?

Rose is the only biological child of Hollywood actors Samuel Elliott and Katharine Ross. She was born in 1984, the same year her parents tied the knots.

Who is Cleo Rose Elliott's mother?

Katharine Juliet Ross is an American stage, film, and TV actress. She was nominated for a BAFTA Award and two Golden Globe Awards. The actress is known for films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Graduate, The Stepford Wives, and Voyage of the Damned.

How much is Sam Elliott worth?

Cleo Rose Elliott's father is about $10 million rich. Samuel Pack Elliott's wealth comes from his movie projects and TV shows he has been cast in. The actor won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie A Star is Born.

What does Cleo Rose Elliott do for a living?

Sam Elliott's daughter is a singer, songwriter, and model. She has featured in several magazines and released an internationally successful solo CD, No More Lies, in 2008. In 2020, she dabbled into acting by starring as Kandy Kane in Murder for Dummies.

Who is Cleo Rose Elliott married to?

Cyclist Randy Christopher Bates is not Cleo Rose Elliott's husband but her long-term boyfriend.

Who is wedding Cleo Rose Elliott?

Cleo and Randy have been dating since 2013, and he often hashtags her as his fiancé on Instagram posts. However, the couple is yet to announce wedding plans.

Cleo Rose Elliott ventured into acting in 2020, and fans cannot wait to see what she has in store in the coming years. The world wishes her the best as she explores the acting world and hopes she will also produce more songs.

