Who is Dove Cameron dating? A timeline of her love life

Dove Cameron is one of the stars who rose from Disney Channel. She is an American actress and singer famous for her twin role in the Disney Comedy series Liv and Maddie. However, she has released hit songs about break up and relationships like LazyBaby and Boyfriend. With this, fans are more curious about Dove Cameron's dating history and current relationship status.

Dove Cameron at Musicares Person of the Year Gala at Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dove Cameron is quite open and public with her relationships. Since the beginning of her blossoming career, she has dated male celebrities in the music and movie industry, each making headlines. The Emmy Award winner has over 20 tattoos; most of these signs represent a special connection with her ex-boyfriends.

Profile summary

Full name Dove Olivia Cameron Gender Female Date of birth 15 January 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Bainbridge Island, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height 5'2" (158 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde Father Philip Alan Hosterman Mother Bonnie Wallace Sibling 2 Marital status Dating Boyfriend David Damiano School Sakai Intermediate School Profession Actress, singer Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram

How old is Dove Cameron right now?

As of 2024, Dove is 28 years old. She was born on 15 January 1996 in Bainbridge Island, Washington, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Who is Dove Cameron dating?

Dove Cameron's new boyfriend is David Damiano, an Italian singer and songwriter born on 8 January 1992. He is the frontman of the rock band Måneskin.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David at the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

His group won the Sanremo Music Festival 2021. The singer's relationship with Italian model and influencer Giorgia Soleri ended in June 2023 before he met Dove.

Is Dove Cameron single?

She is not. Rumours of her relationship with David began in September 2023, and by November 2023, they were photographed holding hands and kissing in Bondi Beach and packing on the PDA.

Damiano David and Dove Cameron publicly revealed their love on the red carpet of the 66th Pre-Grammy Gala hosted by Clive Davis in February 2024. They shared a kiss on the carpet. However, neither Dove Cameron's current boyfriend nor she has publicly spoken about their relationship.

Dove Cameron's ex-boyfriends list includes Ryan McCartan and Thomas Doherty. Below is everything about her relationship timeline.

Ryan McCartan

Actress Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan at the premiere of Descendants at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater in Burbank, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Born on 14 June 1993, Ryan Jerome McCartan is an American actor and singer. He is widely known as Jason "J.D." Dean in Heathers. His other films include The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again and Frozen.

He is Dove's first boyfriend. They met on the set of Disney's Liv and Maddie. They publicly debuted their relationship in August 2013. In 2015, the couple formed a pop band called The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. They released songs like Negatives and Written in the Stars.

Who is Dove Cameron engaged to?

She got engaged to Ryan in April 2016. She was 20 years old at the time, while Ryan was 22. After their big announcement, she said the following during an interview:

We were both very clear with each other that it was like, 'I know you're my person. You know you're my person. There's nobody else.

Unfortunately, the Disney kids separated in October 2016 after six months of engagement. According to McCarthy, Dove called off the engagement. They both affirmed their breakup on social media.

Thomas Doherty

Thomas Doherty and Dove Cameron at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Dove met Scottish actor and singer Thomas Doherty on the set of Descendants 2, where he played Harry Hook. Dove Cameron's boyfriend at that time, was born on 21 April 1995. He has also appeared in other movies like Gossip Girl and The Invitation.

In February 2017, their relationship went public, and they also had matching tattoos. She had these to say when she met Doherty:

I cry, like, every day when I'm with him because... he's just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]. His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that. We weren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend. We were just dating. We made eye contact and I burst into tears.

However, after four years of dating, Dove Cameron's relationship with Thomas ended in October 2020. Dove revealed this on her Instagram page, saying they remain best friends.

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty's former girlfriend, said her song LazyBaby was about her breakup with Thomas.

Was Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce a couple?

No, the two were just close friends and co-stars on Descendants. Cameron Boyce was not public about his relationships before he died in 2019 from an epileptic attack.

Is Veronica St. Clair Dove Cameron's girlfriend?

No, they have been best friends since childhood, and Clair is an actress. She has appeared on La Brea and Unbelievable. They were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2022 when they were severally seen together. Although Dove revealed that she is bisexual and queer, her romance with a female has not been publicly revealed.

Dove Cameron at a CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Who was Dove's abusive ex?

Cameron claimed Ryan McCartan was a toxic boyfriend. She also had to pretend and make everything look perfect in their relationship. This came out after Ryan talked about her on his Instagram post that she cheated on him within two weeks and left him. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote the following:

When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.

Also, in a 2019 interview, Dove Cameron, Ryan McCartan's ex-girlfriend, noted that it was her first real relationship, and most of what she went through was not publicised. She said she was under the impression that she had to make everything look perfect all the time, and her partner reminded her of it.

Dove Cameron's dating history is with top names in the entertainment industry. Although a few of her relationships did not work out well, many fans hope her current beau will make a difference.

READ ALSO: Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend and dating history: Inside her personal life

As published on Briefly, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has often been in the headlines for her dating life. She is an American rapper and social media personality who gained widespread fame after appearing on Dr. Phil's show in 2016.

Danielle has been in the spotlight for dating Kid Trunks, Yung Bans, YoungBoy, and Trippie Redd. Given her long dating history, fans have been curious about her boyfriend. So, who is Bhad Bhabie dating?

Source: Briefly News