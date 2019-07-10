MTN and Vodacom contract cancellation processes: important details

A contract phone service means buying a handset that comes with a monthly allowance of data, calls, and texts. Instead of paying the entire amount in cash and at once, you are allowed to pay monthly installments for a fixed duration (usually 12 or 24 months). This article explains MTN and Vodacom contract cancellation processes.

MTN and Vodacom have easy contract cancellation processes. You can quit their agreements whenever their service or contract terms no longer serve your needs. You are in the right place if you are interested in knowing how to terminate a cell phone contract with Vodacom or MTN.

MTN and Vodacom contract cancellation processes

Cell phone contracts benefit customers more that prepaid services. For instance, some networks have bonus airtime, data bundles, and texts for contract customers. You can also get free minutes, gifts, and special offers when you upgrade.

Vodacom contract cancellation process

Millions of people in South African get data, phone airtime, computers, smartphones, and other devices at affordable rates through Vodacom contracts. Customers can terminate their agreements before the expiry date. You need not to specify reasons for the cancellation but must give the mobile network operator a 20 working days notice (written or recorded).

How do I cancel my Vodacom contract?

Although Vodacom’s terms and conditions require 20 days of written notice to cancel a contract before the agreed-upon expiry date, the company can complete the process within four to seven working days. Below are alternatives to use if you want to terminate a Vodacom contract:

You can call Vodacom contract cancellation number 082 111 to make a termination request.

to make a termination request. Another option is to dial 135 on your phone for all Vodacom account queries.

on your phone for all Vodacom account queries. Reach out to them via Vodacom contract cancellation email, customercare@vodacom.co.za .

. A customer can chat about Vodacom phone contracts and cancellations via www.vodacom.co.za daily from 06:00 to 22:00.

Get help from Vodacom call center via the company's official Facebook account and Twitter page.

Can I cancel my Vodacom account online?

You can chat live with Vodacom call center agents about contact cancellations through www.vodacom.co.za. The live chat is open daily from 06:00 to 22:00.

How does Vodacom contract cancellation work?

SA's Vodacom contract cancellation process will cost you a reasonable cancellation fee. The company will send you a cancellation quote upon receiving a premature contract termination request. You can calculate Vodacom's contract cancellation fee using this formula:

(Device subsidy * Months remaining)+(monthly package fee * months of remaining contract)*75% + current balance

The fee formula for Vodacom cancellation of contract service bases on “reverse engineering cancellation quotes” by Traffic. Moreover, the less the time remaining for the agreement to end, the less the fees you will be required to pay and the easier it is to cancel Vodacom contract.

If you cancel a Vodacom contract before its due date, you will be required to pay the fee via EFT and send a proof of payment to Vodacom. You are advised to cross-check the quote before paying.

How do you switch a contract number to a Vodacom number?

You can switch to Vodacom from another network. Below are alternatives ways of doing it:

You can do a Vodacom SIM swap if you have lost or damaged your Vodacom SIM or you need to exchange it for a MicroSIM or NanoSIM card. You will not lose your old number, whether you are on prepaid or contract.

You can visit the nearest Vodacom shop with your ID card/passport, proof of residence, stamped bank statements dating 3 months back, and your payslips copies dating 3 months back.

You can swap your MTN number to Vodacom. Buy an RICA-registered Vodacom prepaid SIM card. Using your MTN cell number, send a text "PORTME" followed by your new Vodacom SIM card number to 082 767 8287. Latest Vodacom SIM card numbers start with digits 89.

How to check when my Vodacom contract expires

A Vodacom contract lasts between 12 and 24 months. To known when the contract is due for upgrade:

Text the word " UG " to 31050

" to You can also check when a Vodacom contract expires online. Visit Vodacom's website and enter your number. Click in the checkbox beside "I can receive an SMS on this number." Tap "Continue" to receive details about the contract's expiry date via a text message.

How to cancel MTN cellphone contracts

Although MTN cell phone contracts are reliable, but there comes a time when one no longer needs these services. You can use any of these MTN cell phone contract contact details to request cancellation services:

Call MTN contract cancellation number 135 to request for termination services.

to request for termination services. You can also dial MTN call centre number 083 135 .

. A customer can send a cancellation request to MTN contract customer care via retentions@mtn.com.

You can live chat with MTN customer care agents via www.mtn.co.za.

How much it costs to cancel MTN contracts?

The process of MTN contract cancellation is almost exactly the same as cancelling Vodacom contract. Where you receive a cancellation quote from the operator on the other side of the line. If you still want to proceed with MTN cell phone contract cancellation, you pay for the cancellation fee. You will be required to send proof of payment to the provider. These charges apply for cancellation of an MTN contract:

The outstanding cost of a device

1-month’s subscription

Any remaining usage charges

You can double-check the quote by using the formula by Tarrific below:

(Cost of phone/24)*months remaining + current balance + one month invoice)

The formula has also been derived from the reverse engineering of the cancellation quotes. Please note that Vodacom contract cancellation fee is higher than most networks in South Africa. The MTN cancel contract fee comes in at second place.

What is a contract cell phone service?

It is a cell phone contract between a customer and phone carrier, whereby the customer pays a single monthly fee for a fixed duration (usually a year or two). Most people choose cell phone contracts when they want to pay for a phone for a longer time.

Why cancel a contract cell phone service?

There are several reasons why users leave the contract services. If you are not sure whether to leave, look at the reasons below and decide if the service is working for you or not.

If you are planning to move out of the current country.

If the cost of service is too high.

If you are not using the cell phone as much as you anticipated.

When you are unhappy with the service provided.

When you are looking for a new device or carrier.

Discovering MTN and Vodacom contract cancellation processes enables you to terminate an agreement whenever you see fit. These companies have excellent customer care services.

