Vodacom WiFi router deals: Here is everything you ought to know

Whether for personal or business purposes, you need an internet connection. But then, when considering what service provider to opt for, you should consider their service's effectiveness and packages. Vodacom, for instance, has juicy packages that individuals and corporate organizations might want to consider. What Vodacom WiFi router deals are there for subscribers?

The Vodacom logo. Photo: @Vodacom

Source: Facebook

Vodacom is a well-known mobile phone and internet service provider in South Africa. The provider has earned a reputation for providing high-quality network services at reasonable prices. As a result, Vodacom has a sizable customer base within and outside the country, with substantial discounts based on the duration of subscriptions. Here are some of the most affordable WiFi router deals from Vodacom.

Vodacom WiFi router deals

Special considerations have been made for subscribers who use Vodacom's service. Various packages have been set up to meet your budget. So, depending on what router contract you are looking at, below is a list of the Vodacom router prices and packages available.

Type Price Home Internet LTE 250GB – SIM Only R249 per month Home Internet LTE Solution 250GB + Alcatel HH72v Router R299 per month Home Internet LTE Solution 10Mbps + Alcatel HH72v Router R349 per month Home Internet LTE 500GB – SIM Only R399 per month Home Internet LTE Solution 500GB + Alcatel HH72v Router R499 per month Home Internet LTE Solution 20Mbps + Alcatel HH72v Router R599 per month Home Internet LTE Solution 30Mbps + Alcatel HH72v Router R649 per month Home Internet LTE 2TB – SIM Only R799 per month Home Internet LTE Solution 2TB + Alcatel HH72v Router R849 per month

How much is uncapped WiFi per month at Vodacom?

This package offers unlimited internet connection at 4Mbps, based on your preferred package. But the longer the subscription duration, the more discount a subscriber gets. Check out the available uncapped Vodacom WiFi router deals.

4Mbps internet package

You pay R729 for a year subscription, R599 for two years subscription, and R499 for three years subscription. VAT and installation charges are included in the prices.

This package is consistent with Vodacom home WiFi deals and should be sufficient for a household with internet usage centred on social networks.

8Mbps internet package

You pay R899 for 12+ month subscription, R799 for 24+ months subscription, and R699 for 36 months subscription. If you work from home, this plan is worth considering due to its speed.

10Mbps internet package

This data deal is one of the best Vodacom router deals you can get. It is good for those who enjoy streaming, downloading, sharing, and uploading videos. Therefore, depending on your budget, you can enjoy a year subscription for R1,224, R799 for two years, and three years subscription for R699.00.

Vodacom WiFi router deals. Photo: pexels.com @Ono Kosuki

Source: UGC

20Mbps internet package

Businesses that depend on internet connectivity to function are welcome to try this package because the prices are pretty affordable. With R1,374, you can enjoy 12 months subscription, R899 for 24 months subscription, and R799 for 36 months subscription.

40Mbps internet package

This data package allows for the linkage of a whole building's worth of individual staff computers and handhelds with no gripes. If you find it suitable for your organisation, you can enjoy the service for a year at R1,744 or pay R1,499 for two years subscription. Otherwise, with R1,255, you can enjoy the service for three years.

80Mbps uncapped internet

This is the ideal answer for empowering organisations or offices to achieve optimal results so that large organisations will find it of immense help.

Paying R3,499 grants access to enjoy the service for 12 months. Similarly, if you pay R2,899, you can enjoy the service for two years or R2,340 for three years.

Vodacom dongle deals

If you need internet data for your tablet or dongle, you can get a once-off mobile broadband data bundle if you run out of data before month-end. Good enough, if you have LTE-enabled devices, you can also benefit from access to the LTE network at no extra cost.

With as low as R46, you can enjoy 500MB for two years or 30GB at R605. Otherwise, you pay R56 and R655 for the same data bundles, respectively, for a year. Finally, if you prefer a once-off data plan, you either pay R50 for 500MB or R1,109 for 20GB.

How much is Vodacom WiFi per month?

The monthly cost of Vodacom WiFi varies depending on the plan and bundle you select. Vodacom has a variety of WiFi plans and pricing options, which might include varying data allowances, connection speeds, and other services.

How much is a Vodacom router?

Vodacom WiFi router allows users to enjoy speed internet for personal and business use. Photo: @SphereZA

Source: Twitter

The WiFi routers cost differently. The Vodacom Vodafone R207 WiFi Router, for instance, costs about R459.

How much is the router data deal per month?

Of course, the speed you prefer determines how much you will pay. In other words, the price of a router data deal depends on the speed.

How much is 100GB at Vodacom?

Vodacom 100GB costs about R499. But then, note that inclusive is 100GB Data Anytime and 100GB Data Night Owl, which runs from 12 am to 5 am. Though terms and conditions are attached, the contract is for 24 months.

How do I buy Vodacom WiFi bundles?

You can purchase your Vodacom bundles by dialling *135#. You can also contact their customer service for further assistance.

Vodacom WiFi router deals are among the most affordable in South Africa. Remember that the service provider reserves the right to change or give customers other offers as they deem fit.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly.co.za published the process for porting to Vodacom and other networks without losing your old number. Now customers can switch service providers without going through the admin to change their numbers.

Cellphone numbers are used for much more than making and receiving calls and texts. Changing network providers used to mean a new cellphone number, but now you can avoid updating your contact details for your various accounts and still enjoy the perks of a new network provider.

Source: Briefly News