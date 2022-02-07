Get free braces in South Africa 2024: Do government hospitals offer them?

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry that treats irregularities of the jaws and teeth. It includes attaching braces or aligners to teeth to align the jaws and improve the bite. Since orthodontic treatment is quite expensive, many use insurance coverage. Discover medic aid issuance companies that can help you get free braces in South Africa. These companies can cover part or the entire cost of your orthodontics treatment when you need braces.

You can get free braces in South Africa using your health insurance. Nonetheless, insurance may not pay the entire cost for you. Therefore, always inquire about the terms and conditions of the policy before signing up.

How to get free braces in South Africa

Health insurance has helped many South Africans to get braces. Most of these medical aid insurance companies recommend hospitals that may accept your insurance coverage. Therefore, always inquire from the insurer about the hospitals you should visit. Below are five medic aid insurance companies that can help you get free braces or at a lower price:

1. Bonitas

Address: Mathomo Mall, Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001

Mathomo Mall, Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001 Call: 0860002108

0860002108 WhatsApp: 0600702491

0600702491 Email: queries@bonitas.co.za

People looking for cheap braces in Johannesburg can find out how the Bonitas medical aid plans work. The company has a network of doctors who offer premium healthcare services, resulting in fewer co-payments. Bonitas' income-based medical aid utilizes the Denis dental protocols to cover the cost of orthodontic treatments.

2. Discovery Health

Address: 1 Discovery Pl, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196

1 Discovery Pl, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196 Call: 0860 999 911 (+27 11 541 1222)

0860 999 911 (+27 11 541 1222) Email: healthinfo@discovery.co.za

If you want to apply for free braces in South Africa, Discovery Health should be one of your go-to places. It is one of the major health insurance companies in South Africa. The company takes care of orthodontic benefits from an individual's savings account. As a result, South Africans can get complete dental treatment as part of their health insurance plan.

3. Fedhealth

Address: 9 Long Street, Shop No. 6, Corner long and Waterkant Street, Cape Town

9 Long Street, Shop No. 6, Corner long and Waterkant Street, Cape Town Call: 0860 002 153

0860 002 153 Email: information@medicalschemes.com

South Africa's Fedhealth medical aid plans should be one of your health insurance considerations for free braces in Cape Town. The company pays for the cost incurred on pre-authorized orthodontic treatment. The money is sourced from the patient's out-of-hospital benefits or financial savings.

4. Momentum Health

Address: 235 Reid Street, Westdene, Bloemfontein, 9301

235 Reid Street, Westdene, Bloemfontein, 9301 Call: 051 285 0140

051 285 0140 Email: myriad@momentum.co.za

The Momentum Health medical scheme enables South Africans to sign up for free braces in South Africa. In addition, the insurance company comes in handy in paying for dental treatments via the individual's dental benefits, which are part of the Health Insurance plan.

5. Medshield

Address: 192 Bram Fischer Dr, Ferndale, Randburg, 2195

192 Bram Fischer Dr, Ferndale, Randburg, 2195 Call: 086 000 2120 (+27 10 597 4701)

086 000 2120 (+27 10 597 4701) Fax: +27 10 597 4706

+27 10 597 4706 Email: member@medshield.co.za

member@medshield.co.za SMS: Send the name “MEDSHIELD” TO 33023

The Medshield medical scheme is among health insurance companies offering free braces to South Africans. The company pays for part of the costs from your daily benefits upon pre-authorization.

Types of dental braces

Several different types of dental braces may be recommended to improve the alignment of teeth. Each type is associated with a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. These types are:

Traditional metal - These involve brackets and wires made out of metal. They are attached to an individual's teeth and allow altering as necessary.

- These involve brackets and wires made out of metal. They are attached to an individual's teeth and allow altering as necessary. Ceramic - They are similar to metallic ones. However, unlike the traditional ones, these are made of ceramic material. The material blends into the teeth's natural color, making them less noticeable.

- They are similar to metallic ones. However, unlike the traditional ones, these are made of ceramic material. The material blends into the teeth's natural color, making them less noticeable. Lingual - They are similar to traditional metal but are attached to the inside rather than the outside. This makes them not easily seen from the outside.

- They are similar to traditional metal but are attached to the inside rather than the outside. This makes them not easily seen from the outside. Invisalign - These are the most distinct braces. Unlike all the others, they neither involve brackets nor wires but rather a series of custom-made, clear plastic aligners worn over teeth.

Which medical aid pays for braces in South Africa?

Bonitas, Discovery Health, Fedhealth, Momentum Health, and Medshield medical aid schemes pay part or the entire orthodontic treatment cost for braces. It all depends with the company you take your insurance from and the terms and conditions of the plan you choose.

Can you get free braces in South Africa?

You can use your health insurance coverage for free braces in South Africa.

How do you get braces if you don't have money?

A reputable health insurance company and a good policy can help you get free braces in South Africa.

Do government hospitals do braces in South Africa for free?

Government hospitals do not offer braces for free. Children and adults can get braces at government hospitals with the help of health insurance plans that cover part of the cost.

What age is braces free until in South Africa?

The under-18s can use their guardian's/parents' medical insurance that covers orthodontic treatment. Therefore, guardians/parents can get medical covers for free braces for students or children. Nonetheless, these medical aid plans only pay part of the cost.

Are there free braces for low-income families?

Guardians/parents from low-income families can get affordable health insurance plans to pay part or all costs of braces care for their children.

How much are the cheapest braces in South Africa?

They can cost between R3,000 and R55,000, depending on the dentist or orthodontist, the type of braces, the underlying medical conditions, the frequency of treatment, and other factors.

Does medic aid cover braces in South Africa?

People use their health insurance plans to pay part or the entire cost.

Which hospitals offer free braces in South Africa?

Consult with your medical aid insurance company regarding hospitals that offer free braces in South Africa. The company should inform you about hospitals that allow people to use its medical insurance plans for braces and other orthodontic treatment services.

Which government hospitals do braces in South Africa?

Most government dental clinics in South Africa do braces for people with medical insurance covering orthodontic treatment and those who can pay the total cost without insurance.

Where can you get donated braces in South Africa‌?

You can donate or apply for free braces in South Africa‌ to Operation Smile South Africa or the Steps Clubfoot Care Programme.

Does medic aid cover braces in in South Africa‌?

Most medical aid schemes in South Africa cover part or all of the orthodontics costs, but how they pay the benefits differs with each scheme.

Orthodontic treatment might seem expensive, but many can now afford it, thanks to health insurance plans. Many can now get free braces in South Africa or access them at a lower cost through health insurance.

