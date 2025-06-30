Authorities are searching for a one-week-old baby, Mogamat Imaad Shamar, who was last seen on 28 June 2025

The baby boy was abducted by a woman who befriended his mother while she was still pregnant

South Africans suggested how authorities could find the infant while praying for his speedy return

Victims' advocate, Pixie Pink, spoke to Briefly News about some of the concerning issues

A desperate search is underway for one-week-old Mogamat Imaad Shamar, who was abducted.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – A desperate search continues for baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar, a one-week-old who was last seen on Saturday, 28 June 2025.

The little boy was abducted in the Middestad Mall in Bellville and was taken by a woman who is only known as “Chivon”.

Authorities and the family are desperately appealing to anyone with information to come forward as they continue to search for the little one.

How was baby Shamar abducted?

According to the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU), the mother was allegedly approached by a woman claiming to be from an organisation called the Zoe Project while she was still pregnant. The Zoe Project is a maternity organisation that assists new mothers.

After the mother gave birth, the woman who is known as Chivon, took her out for a bite to eat. While they were at the mall, the mother fell ill and asked Chivon to look after her little one while she went to a restroom. When she returned, the woman and her baby were gone.

How can you help?

The WCMPU, Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, and Missing Children South Africa have all shared photos of the little boy.

According to reports, baby Shamar was last seen wearing a white vest, a white crawler with cars on it, and covered with a blue blanket.

You can view the missing poster below.

Pixie Pink, victims' advocate, spoke exclusively to Briefly News, saying it was deeply concerning that the baby would develop very quickly, which would make it harder for authorities to identify him the longer they took to find him.

She added that it was also a worry that the little one was not yet registered at Home Affairs, and so could easily be trafficked. Trafficking of children remains a huge issue in the country. In May 2025, Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life behind bars for human trafficking.

The trio, who were convicted of the trafficking and kidnapping of Joslin Smith, have since appealed the decisions.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users have weighed in on the tragedy, and while many are praying for a safe return of the child, others are suggesting what went wrong and what can be done.

Cara-Ann Potgieter suggested:

“They should do a composite sketch of the woman and look at CCTV footage, and share what the woman looks like. Praying for the baby's safe return.”

Elmarie Philip stated:

“Really, what is wrong with the human race? Why abduct a newborn baby, or for that matter, any baby or child? I pray that the parents will be reunited with their baby, and that the guilty party get what is coming for them.”

Merle Bruyns said:

“Neighbours must be alert to watch for anyone who has a newborn.”

Odette Lynn added:

“People are sick. This poor baby. That poor mother and father. They waited 9 months for their treasured gift, only for the baby to go missing.”

Cathrin J M Smyth said:

“Check the camera footage. All malls have cameras everywhere.”

@Vusi stated:

“There are evil people out there. Honestly, how can a sane person kidnap a newborn baby?”

@Danynsh stated:

“This is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling. I hope baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar is found safe and reunited with his family soon. Praying for strength for the parents and swift action from the authorities.”

Over 700 children have been missing since 2023

In February 2025, Briefly News reported that 2,000 children have been reported missing since 2022.

While many were reunited with their families, over 700 were still confirmed missing since 2023.

Bianca van Aswegen from Missing Children SA detailed how crime was contributing to the surge of missing kids.

