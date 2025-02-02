National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that almost 2,000 children were reported missing since 2022

A total of 742 children remain missing since 2023 according to the South African Police Services. Image: Darren Stewart

Almost 2,000 South African children have been reported missing in the past three years.

That’s according to National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, who revealed that 1,252 children were found safe, but a whopping 742 remain missing. That means that an average of about 250 children go missing and are never found.

Brigadier breaks down disturbing stats

Mathe noted that 740 children were reported missing during the 2022/2023 financial year, but only 474 were found. In 2023/2024, 697 children went missing, but only 472 were found. and returned home.

In 2024/2025, 507 children were reported missing by 17 December 2024, but only 306 were found.

Crime a huge contributor of children going missing

Bianca van Aswegen, national co-ordinator at Missing Children SA, detailed that there were many reasons why children go missing, with crime being a big reason. She said while there was kidnappings and human smuggling, there were also parents who were not capable of looking after children due to financial needs.

While those are prominent reasons, she noted that they aren’t the only ones.

“We also have children we classify as runaways, mostly attributed to children being abused at home and run away due to the circumstances. We have children who wander off and get lost and also our mentally challenged, autistic children that also tend to get lost,” Van Aswegen said.

SA saddened by the news

Social media users described how painful it was to know how easily the country's children disappeared.

Quinton Quakes Crawford said:

"This is so painful. Imagine the trauma and hurt these kids go through. We must deal with these syndicates head on."

Vusi Mashinini added:

"Quite alarming. But then the people who are supposed to see to it that crimes are solved are out playing golf, abusing state resources for their own enjoyment and comfort."

Mologadi Mantsho stated:

"Thanks to the open borders and uncontrollable harbor, kids are shipped in and out without fear."

Amanda Maas said:

"This is very sad 🥲💔."

Diragadibonwe Tukz added:

"And there's a fully grown adult person responsible for their disappearances. Some human beings are disgusting."

Prince SaBongani Ny said:

"I can just imagine the pain, not knowing where a human being you brought into the world is. Unfortunately, the relevant authorities who are supposed to curb these syndicates are relaxed."

