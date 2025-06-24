Angie Motshekga is confident that the South African National Defence Force is more than capable of protecting the country

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans admitted that the country’s air force was not at an acceptable standard

South Africans were amused and baffled by the minister's statement and did not share her confidence in the SANDF

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga is confident that the SANDF is more than capable of defending the country against any threat, but not everyone agrees. Image: Tim Robberts/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Angie Motshekga has assured Parliamentarians that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is more than capable of protecting the country.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans made the statement while addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

Motshekga admits the air force has challenges

During her address to the NCOP as part of the peace and security cluster, the minister admitted that the country’s air force was not up to an acceptable standard. She said that a lack of funding was one of the big challenges faced by the SANDF, which then hurt the air force, which has several aircraft out of commission.

“We also have a number of planes that have gone for servicing. So, we are struggling with the air force, we are bleeding,” she said.

The Defence Minister, Angie Motshekga, admitted that the air force was not up to standard. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The issues of SANDF funding have been well reported, especially following the troops' deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In February 2025, it was reported that soldiers were forced to buy their own boots before they were deployed.

A general in the SANDF blamed politicians for the state of the army, saying that they turned Mickey Mouse operation.

Minister says SANDF can still defend the country

Despite the issues plaguing the air force, Motshekga assured the NCOP that members of the SANDF were capable of defending the country from any threat.

“It doesn’t mean we are sitting ducks as a country, and anybody can walk all over us. No. We are confident that as a defence force, we will be able to protect our people and protect our country,” she stated.

The minister added that progress was made to address the decline in the defence force, but admitted that a lot depended on funding.

South Africans have little faith

Social media users shared their thoughts on the minister’s comments, but none of them shared her belief that the SANDF was capable.

Vanessa Naidoo said:

“🤣This aunty has completely lost the plot.”

Nhlanhla Mashaba stated:

“Never hire a bricklayer to do an electrician’s job.”

Renee Pretorius asked:

“Listen lady. Are you dreaming or what? SA has got no fleet at sea, no air force to help and definitely no defence force to talk about. So dream on.”

Naomi Steyn stated:

“In what universe? The SANDF is more likely to throw KFC bones and boxes in any attack.”

James Egan said:

”They couldn't fight themselves out of a paper bag.”

Mazibuko Adams questioned:

“Protect us against what? Unicorns?”

Siyabonga Shakira asked:

“How can you save a drowning person when you don't have arms and legs?”

Mona Berry added:

“Omw. This country is a joke. Our military was one of the best in the world, now it's the best joke in the world.”

Paula Coito asked:

“What is she smoking?”

Colin Ritchie stated:

“Never. We can’t even protect copper cables.”

SANDF only has 6 operational military aircraft

Briefly News reported in March 2025 that the air force only had six operational military aircraft, while 325 were out of order.

The country currently relies on two fighter jets and land-based air defence systems to protect itself.

South Africans were left fuming with the government, blaming the African National Congress for the situation.

Source: Briefly News