SOUTH AFRICA— The total number of senior police officials sidelined over the R360m Medicare 24 procurement scandal has hit 14. This follows a fresh announcement by the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirming that five more high-ranking members have been placed on suspension while internal disciplinary hearings proceed.

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More cops are in trouble for the Cat Matlala tender. Image: Ilaria Finizio/ AFP via Getty Images

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According to a media statement released on Monday by SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the latest suspensions are directly linked to the unfolding probe into the medical services contract. Just days earlier, nine other police officials were suspended for their roles in helping secure the lucrative deal for Medicare 24, an entity tied to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Mathe indicated that because departmental investigations are active, management will withhold further public updates to protect the fairness of the internal tribunal.

SAPS suspends five more senior officers

Headquarters has withheld the names of the newly suspended members along with their specific charge sheets. The three-year contract, designated for employee wellness checks and medical assessments, was capped at R360m but finalised at R228m. In March, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption arrested Matlala, 12 top-ranking police officers, and a corporate director. The accused, who hold ranks ranging from colonel to major general, face prosecution in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court for racketeering, fraud, and money laundering. State prosecutors argue the procurement process bypassed National Treasury regulations by shortening the mandatory 21-day public advertising window. The implicated officers are currently out on bail, whereas Matlala remains detained due to a separate legal matter.

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Source: Briefly News