Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court alongside Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala today

The case relates to allegations of irregular procurement in the Medicare SAPS tender fraud case

15 other accused also appeared in court, with 12 being members of the SAPS

Vusimuzi Matlala (left) and Fannie Masemola (right). Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA — Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola made a brief appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 13 May 2026 alongside alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The appearance was in connection with the controversial SAPS medical services tender awarded to Medicare24.

Masemola and Matlala appeared in court with 16 other accused, including senior SAPS officials such as James Murray, Captain Brian Neville, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, Brigadier Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema, Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe, Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka, Major General Busisiwe Precious Temba, Brigadier Kirsty Jonker, Brigadier Petunia Reabetsoe Lenono, Brigadier Onica Ofentse Tlhoale, Colonel Nonjabulo Nomfundo Mngadi, Colonel Anton Paulsen, and Colonel Natsenge Johannes Monyai.

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Seen in the dock is Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who also appeared at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she admitted to a romantic relationship with Matlala.

See the post of Matlala and Matjeng in court:

Why were they all appearing?

The case relates to the awarding of the Medicare24 contract for SAPS’s Tshwane District medical services. The contract was meant to provide medical assessments and wellness services for about 180,000 SAPS members. Prosecutors say the tender process was irregular and that warning signs about compliance and governance were ignored.

Masemola is facing charges under the Public Finance Management Act. Investigators allege he failed to ensure proper financial oversight during the awarding and management of the contract. He has denied any wrongdoing and says he will fight the charges in court.

During the proceedings, the State asked for a postponement to 26 June 2026. This is to allow further financial investigations to be completed and to update the charges linked to Masemola’s arrest.

The court also heard that Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will remain in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

The matter has now been postponed to 26 June 2026 for further proceedings.

Source: Briefly News