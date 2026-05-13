SAPS Discover R100 Million Drug Lab in North West, Mexican Nationals Found at the Scene
NORTH WEST – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has discovered a drug lab in the North West province, which is valued at around R100 million.
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Officials are currently processing the scene as investigations continue into what is believed to be a major narcotics manufacturing operation. The drug lab was discovered by members of the National Head Office Crime Intelligence on 13 May 2026.
Colonel Adele Myburgh and Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk are currently on their way to the scene. The exact location of the lab has not yet been disclosed, and neither has the type of narcotics being manufactured there.
An undisclosed number of Mexican nationals are among the suspects who were rounded up at the scene. It’s not the first time that Mexican nationals have been arrested at drug labs across the country.
*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as more details come to light.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za