NORTH WEST – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has discovered a drug lab in the North West province, which is valued at around R100 million.

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Police have discovered a drug lab in the North West which is estimated to be worth R100 million. South African Police Service﻿ (Facebook)/ Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Officials are currently processing the scene as investigations continue into what is believed to be a major narcotics manufacturing operation. The drug lab was discovered by members of the National Head Office Crime Intelligence on 13 May 2026.

Colonel Adele Myburgh and Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Van Wyk are currently on their way to the scene. The exact location of the lab has not yet been disclosed, and neither has the type of narcotics being manufactured there.

An undisclosed number of Mexican nationals are among the suspects who were rounded up at the scene. It’s not the first time that Mexican nationals have been arrested at drug labs across the country.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as more details come to light.

Source: Briefly News