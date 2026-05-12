The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has made a decision regarding Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya

The suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner testified before the Commission in February 2026

South Africans took to social media to speculate what the decision meant for General Sibiya

South Africans are speculating about General Shadrack Sibiya’s future after the Madlanga Commission's decision. Image: @BraHlonisky

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans are speculating whether Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya will be arrested soon following the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s latest decision.

The Commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, has decided not to recall the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner to testify again.

General Sibiya previously testified over five days in February 2026, where he was grilled about allegations of corruption, working together with criminal networks and interfering in police operations.

Commission confirms General Sibiya won’t appear again

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that the evidence leaders no longer planned to call the suspended National Deputy Commissioner back to testify.

“The Commission can confirm that it has informed Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya that the evidence leaders presently do not intend to recall him for further oral evidence,” Michaels said.

General Sibiya’s name has been central to some of the allegations that the Commission is investigating.

The Commission was set up after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that General Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu worked together to help shield criminal cartels. General Sibiya’s name has also been linked to alleged underworld figures like Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Other stories about General Sibiya

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the update, with some speculating that it meant General Sibiya would be arrested soon.

@D_Molatoli said:

“The J50 is ready. We are also tired of him. We were not looking forward to further evidence from him. Haak.”

@Hoerang26 stated:

“He is really scared now that the Big 5 cartels are being dismantled piece by piece. They most likely won't appear again. I wonder if Mchunu will follow suit.”

@BhutAndy said:

“It must be really hard being Sibiya. I doubt he’s had any decent sleep since they started arresting police generals.”

@Mqammy_Enhle11 claimed:

“The only thing I would like to read about Shadrack is when he is arrested. Then I’ll be happy.”

@donald34521 stated:

“They’ve heard enough from him. Over to you, NPA.”

@KGS98 said:

“An arrest is pending this week. You'll see.”

@RirhandzuTee speculated:

“A famous document is issued or waiting for a magistrate's signature. The J50.”

@lizross1 said:

“Damn. I hope he's dressed when the PKTT come banging on his door in the early hours of the morning.”

@ngingu_penuel claimed:

“That means he's getting arrested very soon.”

Sibya claims Brown Mogotsi tried to get a free breakfast

Briefly News reported how General Sibiya told Parliament about a meeting he had with Brown Mogotsi in Cape Town.

The suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner claimed that Mogotsi tried to get him to pay for the meal.

South Africans were amused by Sibiya's story, sharing their thoughts about Mogotsi's actions.

Source: Briefly News