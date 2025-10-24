The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was told about Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya's dealings with Vusimuzi Matlala

Sibiya previously testified that he knew Matlala because he was a service provider to the police, but had no ties to him

Witness C told the commission that Matlala bragged about being connected with several high-profile police officers

The Madlanga Commission heard how Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya allegedly received payments from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Image: Brenton Geach/ Sharon Seretlo

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard that Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya received payments from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Sibiya, the Deputy National Police Commissioner, was suspended in September 2025, following allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that he was involved in helping protect figures in the criminal underworld.

Sibiya told Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee that he knew of Matlala because he was a service provider to the police, but had no personal ties to him.

Witness C claims Matlala bragged about ties to police officers

During his testimony on Friday, 24 October 2025, Witness C said Matlala made numerous claims following a raid at his home. Police raided his home in December 2024 in connection with the kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga. Police believed that Matlala was involved.

Witness C said that while they did not find Boshoga, Matlala made explosive claims during the interview and started name-dropping senior police officers.

He said that Matlala claimed to have close ties with senior police officials, including Sibiya, Counter-intelligence boss, Major-General Feroz Khan, Head of Organised Crime, Major-General Richard Shibiri, and added that he was related to KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Major-General Lesetja Senona.

“I’m of the opinion that he said that and dropped the names of senior police officials in order maybe to intimidate us that he is connected to high-ranking officials of the South African Police Service (SAPS),” Witness C said.

Witness C told the Madlanga Commission about the admissions Vusimuzi Matala made during an interview following a raid at his home. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Matlala told police he paid Sibiya

Witness C also told the Madlanga Commission that Sibiya had received money from the tenderpreneur. He testified that Matlala mentioned that Sergeant Nkosi was his link to Sibiya. Cat claimed that he would summon Nkosi to come and collect money packages for Sibiya.

“What he indicated is that after each and every payment by the SAPS, a portion of the payment goes to General Sibiya,” Witness C testified.

Matlala also told police that he was in constant communication with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and was supposed to have had a meeting with the minister on the same day his house was raided.

Mchunu has also denied having personal ties to Matlala. During his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Bheki Cele testified that Matlala told him Mchunu sought funding from him for his presidential ambitions.

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

Matlala linked to Boshoga's kidnapping

Briefly News reported that Cat Matlala's name was brought up at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in relation to Boshoga.

Witness C told the commission that they found a sheet at his mansion that resembled one spotted in Boshoga's ransom videos.

Boshoga was kidnapped in November 2024, with kidnappers first demanding R60 million ransom, before dropping it to R10 million.

