Proceedings in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have been postponed after Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo was unable to testify. Image: Lefty Shivambu

GAUTENG – Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo will not be testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry today (1 October 2025).

The Crime Intelligence Head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was set to resume testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, for what would have been his third day on the stand.

When proceedings began, retired acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated that the inquiry would not sit, but provided no other details. He instead noted that Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels would provide more details.

Why isn’t Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission?

Following the postponement of the proceedings, eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones shed more light on the postponement. Letshwiti-Jones took to X to share that Khumalo was not in as he was not feeling well.

No other details were provided about what is wrong with Khumalo.

