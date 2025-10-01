Madlanga Commission Proceedings Postponed, SAPS Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo Unwell
- Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo will not be able to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 October 2025
- The Crime Intelligence Head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has been testifying for the past two days
- Retired acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga confirmed that the proceedings would be halted for the day
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo will not be testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry today (1 October 2025).
The Crime Intelligence Head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was set to resume testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, for what would have been his third day on the stand.
When proceedings began, retired acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated that the inquiry would not sit, but provided no other details. He instead noted that Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels would provide more details.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Why isn’t Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission?
Following the postponement of the proceedings, eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones shed more light on the postponement. Letshwiti-Jones took to X to share that Khumalo was not in as he was not feeling well.
No other details were provided about what is wrong with Khumalo.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za