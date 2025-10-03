Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee is preparing for Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner will testify at the hearings on Tuesday, 7 October 2025

South Africans rallied behind the Mkhwanazi, sharing prayers and positive thoughts ahead of his appearance

Parliament has tightened security ahead of the appearance by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Parliament has beefed up security ahead of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner is set to appear before the commission investigating claims of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

The Ad Hoc Committee hearings will begin on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, with Mkhwanazi kicking off proceedings. National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will be the second witness.

Security finalised ahead of General Mkhwanazi’s visit

On Friday, 03 October 2025, Parliament Security Chief, Sam Shitlabane, told the committee that security arrangements had been finalised.

"We have interacted with the province in terms of law enforcement. We are ready, even with the national components that would be supporting us. We can be able to say safely we are ready to resume in terms of security arrangements with the Ad Hoc Committee," he said.

Hearings will be different compared to the Madlanga Commission

Ad Hoc Committee’s evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, also confirmed that hearings will be different from the Madlanga Commission. He added that it will also adopt a different procedure and line of questioning. He explained that Mkhwanazi will be informed of the different approach, so that he's not caught by surprise when he appears.

"In relation to the factual matter, there will be some differences from what’s been heard at the Madlanga Commission. Our emphasis will obviously be different because our terms of reference are different," he explained.

Advocate Norman Arendse said that the Ad Hoc Committee hearing would be different compared to the Madlanga Commission. Image: Harold Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

South Africans praise KZN Police Commissioner

With General Mkhwanazi set to present his evidence before Parliament, South Africans took to social media to praise him and pray for his safety.

Apollo Hendrick Ngwira stated:

“Man of the moment. He is no longer just a police general, but a rare national asset in fighting political cartels.”

Marilyn McCrae said:

“May God's army be with him and around him. Prayers for your safety, great man of God🙏.”

Prince Ramalia joked:

“Criminals will be questioning him.”

Mthokozisi Thulas Nzimande said:

“Politicians are just taking us for a ride. What was the purpose of the Madlanga Commission if he still had to come back to the Ad Hoc Committee that didn't do anything in March when similar issues were reported? What's new now?”

Nandie Begrie Terblanche added:

“Dear God, please protect this man from evil.”

Lucky Njoms stated:

“He must carry his own water, chair and desk, as well as an air tester. I don’t trust those MP criminals.”

Musanda Wa Thathe exclaimed:

“Our superhero.”

Patricia White stated:

“Nobody will try to touch him. They know it will be the end of the government. All races will rise like a mountain and swallow them all alive.”

General van Rooyen criticises Parliament

Briefly News reported that Major-General Petronella Margaretha van Rooyen slammed Parliament for failing to act.

The Head of Legal Services of the police criticised Parliament for not doing anything when Mkhwanazi appeared before it.

South Africans were not surprised by Van Rooyen's statement, stating why they believed Parliament didn't act.

Source: Briefly News