Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, established to investigate the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made, has proposed its list of witnesses

The committee met on 26 September 2025 to discuss the finalisation of the list and other matters about the Ad Hoc Committee

The Committee proposed that former minister Nathi Mthethwa and murder-accused Katiso Molefe appear before the Committee

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system has proposed that top politicians and incarcerated criminal suspects appear before it to testify. The Committee met on 26 September 2025 to discuss the witnesses and the upcoming hearings.

The Committee had a virtual meeting to discuss the finalisation of the list. Some of the witnesses that the Committee proposed include President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Committee member and Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema said Mthethwa must appear before the committee. This is because he allegedly called KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to his house to drop the case of former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Who else is on the list?

The proposed list also included former Johannesburg mayor and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, Ministers Ronald Lamola and Gayton McKenzie, and Members of Parliament Glynic Breytenbach from the Democratic Alliance and National Coloured Congress Fadiel Adams. During his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Mkhwanazi accused Adams of having access to classified crime intelligence information.

The AD Hoc Committee may call Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

The committee also proposed that controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi appear and testify. Mogotsi was implicated by Mkhwanazi during his 6 July 2025 press briefing. Murder-accused Katiso Molefe, who was arrested and charged with the murder of DJ Sumbody, might also be summoned to testify. The public hearings will begin on 7 October, beginning with Mkhwanazi as a witness.

Parliament's Justice and Security Cluster also posted a list of the proposed witnesses to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee on its @JustSecuCluster X account. These also include members of the Ad Hoc Committee whom Mkhwanazi implicated during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

View the X list here:

Ad Hoc Committee summons Bheki Cele

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Ad Hoc Committee summoned former police minister Bheki Cele to appear before the Committee. He was added to the initial list of seven witnesses to testify.

The Committee was formed after Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal syndicate had infiltrated the country's criminal justice system. He alleged that it has recruited members from Parliament, political parties, the executive cabinet, and the judiciary. He was also listed among other possible witnesses, like National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiyta, and Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

