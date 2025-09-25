The letter, which Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly wrote ordering the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, has gone viral

The letter, dated 31 December 2025, is directed to National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, and orders him to disband the PKTT

The letter corresponds to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about Mchunu's disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Senzo Mchunu's disbandment letter reportedly went viral. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The letter which Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly wrote to order the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team has gone viral. The letter trended on social media as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings continue.

The Justice, Crime, Prevention and Security Cluster posted the letter on its @CrimeWatch_RSA X account on 25 September 2025. The letter was written on 31 December 2024 and is directed to National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

What did the letter say?

In the letter, Mchunu allegedly issues three directives to Masemola. The first was regarding the filling of posts in crime intelligence. The second was about Ports of Entry, and the third was about the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

In the third directive, Mchunu allegedly said that the PKTT was established in 2019 following the Moerane Commission report. The report recommended that an inter-ministerial Task be established to investigate the unresolved murders of politicians in the country, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu orders PKTT disbandment

MChunu then alleged that the task team's existence is no longer required and that it does not add any value to policing in South Africa. He directed the Task Team to be disbanded immediately. Mchunu further directed that he be provided with a preliminary report to him by 20 January 2025.

Read the full letter here:

What you need to know about the Political Killings Task Team

Senzo Mchunu's letter to Fannie Masemola went viral. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

South Africans slammed Mchunu and roasted him.

Benzito said:

"Mchunu is a thief. Why cripple crime intelligence and shut down the most successful team in the country?"

Zandi Thabethe said:

"Writing such a letter on the 31st alone is suspicious."

Ramzpo said:

"This was written by Shadrack Sibiya, Katiso Molefe, Cat Matlala, and Brian Mogotsi with Kenny Kunene providing refreshments."

Counsel said:

"A career suicidal letter that has just sent someone into the abyss."

Wise said:

"Senzo Mchunu must be prosecuted and arrested. He won't be above the law and protect his friends."

Former Interpol ambassador slams Mchunu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the former Interpol ambassador Andy Mashaile slammed Mchunu for disbanding the Political Killings Task Team. This was after Masemola testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mashiale said that Mchunu's actions were inappropriate. He accused him of not following proper protocol in disbanding the PKTT.

Source: Briefly News