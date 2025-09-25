Alleged Senzo Mchunu Letter Reveals Directive Against Political Killings Task Team
- The letter, which Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly wrote ordering the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, has gone viral
- The letter, dated 31 December 2025, is directed to National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, and orders him to disband the PKTT
- The letter corresponds to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about Mchunu's disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The letter which Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly wrote to order the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team has gone viral. The letter trended on social media as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings continue.
The Justice, Crime, Prevention and Security Cluster posted the letter on its @CrimeWatch_RSA X account on 25 September 2025. The letter was written on 31 December 2024 and is directed to National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.
What did the letter say?
In the letter, Mchunu allegedly issues three directives to Masemola. The first was regarding the filling of posts in crime intelligence. The second was about Ports of Entry, and the third was about the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).
In the third directive, Mchunu allegedly said that the PKTT was established in 2019 following the Moerane Commission report. The report recommended that an inter-ministerial Task be established to investigate the unresolved murders of politicians in the country, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mchunu orders PKTT disbandment
MChunu then alleged that the task team's existence is no longer required and that it does not add any value to policing in South Africa. He directed the Task Team to be disbanded immediately. Mchunu further directed that he be provided with a preliminary report to him by 20 January 2025.
Read the full letter here:
What you need to know about the Political Killings Task Team
- Masemola slammed Mchunu for issuing the directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team and accused him of encroaching on his duties
- Masemola also praised the PKTT and said that the Task Team's crime-solving capabilities are unmatched
- Masemola testified that Mchunu said that the political killings were no longer a thing after 1994, and classified them as mere murders
- Masemola added that Mchunu alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the disbandment of the PKTT
- The South African Police Service's Major-General Petronella van Rooyen testified that Mchunu had no power to instruct suspended SAPS Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to disband the PKTT
What did South Africans say?
South Africans slammed Mchunu and roasted him.
Benzito said:
"Mchunu is a thief. Why cripple crime intelligence and shut down the most successful team in the country?"
Zandi Thabethe said:
"Writing such a letter on the 31st alone is suspicious."
Ramzpo said:
"This was written by Shadrack Sibiya, Katiso Molefe, Cat Matlala, and Brian Mogotsi with Kenny Kunene providing refreshments."
Counsel said:
"A career suicidal letter that has just sent someone into the abyss."
Wise said:
"Senzo Mchunu must be prosecuted and arrested. He won't be above the law and protect his friends."
Former Interpol ambassador slams Mchunu
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the former Interpol ambassador Andy Mashaile slammed Mchunu for disbanding the Political Killings Task Team. This was after Masemola testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Mashiale said that Mchunu's actions were inappropriate. He accused him of not following proper protocol in disbanding the PKTT.
