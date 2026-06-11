Comedian Troy Sheperds drops viral skit packed with “tips” on surviving Home Affairs chaos

Parliament raises concerns over service delays tied to issues inside the department

Mzansi connects with a comedy take on the everyday struggle of getting official documents

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Troy gave a play-by-play of Home Affairs. Image: @Troy Sheperds

Source: Facebook

South African comedian Troy Sheperds has shared a humorous Facebook video titled 'Tips You Need to Know Before You Go to Home Affairs,' posted on 24 May 2026.

The skit pokes fun at long queues, early-morning arrivals, and the frustrations many citizens associate with government service centres. Troy joked:

"When planning on going to a Home Affairs, make sure that you go at midnight, like a witch from Limpopo, to ensure that you secure your spot in the top 50 in the queue."

He adds that even arriving at midnight may not help because people often camp outside overnight, waiting for services such as ID applications.

Sheperds encouraged people to bring a friend to pass the time. The comedian further mocks system disruptions and delays, referencing load shedding and offline systems as common challenges. He joked:

"Load shedding, systems being offline, and lunch breaks."

He also jokes about how confusing the ticket system is, showing weird numbers being called while people wait for a long time. Even though it’s funny, he ends by reminding people to be patient and not take it out on staff. He says:

"It is not their fault, it is how the ticket number system works"

Troy also touched on the long lines at Home Affairs. Image: @Troy Sheperds

Source: Facebook

Staffing shortages flagged slowing services

Parliament warned on 25 February 2026, that Home Affairs is short-staffed, and this is making service delivery slow across the country. It says the lack of enough workers is causing long queues, delays, and pressure on the staff who are on duty, making it harder for people to get documents and help on time.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi laughed while relating

The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many South Africans relating to the satirical take on everyday Home Affairs experiences. This is what Mzansi said on his page:

Missy Hessie said:

"Take an old lady with you. A pensioner with a stick. You will sit in no queue. Pensioners and pregnant women don't queue. I arrived at 8 and left at 9:15. Beat the system at there own game."

Amandie van der Merwe said:

"In our town, when the water is off, they also close the offices."

Kholeka Sithole commented:

"And they really do tell you that they're going home....and I once went to one on a Friday, only to find most of the employees there were drunk lol"

Tebogo Khensane said:

"Do ppl know you can book an appointment before going to home affairs"

Brankc Nkoana wrote:

"It might be named home affairs but it's not your mother's house "

More Briefly News Stories on Home Affairs

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Relief is on the way for hundreds of thousands of South Africans with blocked IDs after Home Affairs significantly reduced the number of affected documents and committed to helping people restore their ID status.

A former Home Affairs official was sentenced for fraud after illegally issuing South African passports worth R768,000, sparking public calls for authorities to identify and prosecute any accomplices involved.

Source: Briefly News