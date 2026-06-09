A wild animal encounter caught on camera left a Romanian man needing serious medical attention

Many viewers felt one person's decision sparked a situation that quickly got out of hand

Respecting wildlife and keeping a safe distance from certain animals can help prevent dangerous encounters

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Footage of mama bear attacking a person. Image: @abcnews

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shows a close encounter between a mother bear and a tourist's vehicle in Romania. Viewers weighed in on who was at fault.

The video shared by ABC News on TikTok on 8 June 2026 showed an encounter involving a mother bear and her cub in Romania. In the footage, the mama bear can be seen standing on her hind legs before approaching a vehicle and putting her head and paw through the open car window.

According to the video's caption, the tourist allegedly stopped to feed the bear before the mother bear attacked the driver and inflicted serious bite wounds to his arm. ABC reported:

"The 46-year-old says he had emergency surgery, now says he's learned his lesson."

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Bears are known to be very protective of their young.

Source: Getty Images

Mama bears don't play when it comes to their cubs

World Animal Protection notes that brown bears are known for being extremely protective mothers. Their cubs are born tiny, blind, and helpless, so they rely completely on their mums for survival. Mother bears spend years teaching their young how to find food, stay safe, and survive in the wild.

Because of this strong bond and protective instinct, experts warn that getting close to a mother bear and her cubs can be especially dangerous, as she will do whatever it takes to defend them.

Usually, bears don't want trouble and prefer to stay away from people, but they can become aggressive if they feel threatened, surprised, or if someone gets too close to their cubs or food. Experts say a bear standing on its back legs is often just being curious and trying to get a better look around, not necessarily preparing to attack.

View the TikTok video below:

Social media users criticise the tourist's actions

Users questioned the t actions and many others defended the bear. This is what Mzansi had to say on the ABC News page:

ScrapNwalkNLovN warned:

"Mama Bear did not get that name by being nice and waving hello."

💋 Olivia 💋 said:

"Don't feed bears!!! Especially mama bear with her cubs."

Kevin O added:

"Stop feeding wild animals. Period."

Cleora ~ Minecraft Skinner wrote:

"Human’s fault, not bear."

𝓢𝓶𝓸𝓴𝓮𝔂♛ commented:

"Why would you stop to feed a bear🤦‍♂️"

Wtf47756 joked:

"I’ve always thought that I wasn’t the smartest person but I get proved wrong every day!"

More Briefly Stories on Wild Encounters

A respected conservationist and wilderness guide was killed by an elephant during a walking safari near Hoedspruit, prompting an outpouring of tributes and renewed discussions about the unpredictable nature of wild animals.

A Limpopo runner left South Africans stunned after sharing footage of an unexpected encounter with a pack of wild dogs during an early morning run.

An influencer sparked concern online after sharing a video of herself touching a wild rodent in an area associated with hantavirus risk, prompting viewers to warn about the dangers of handling wild animals.

Source: Briefly News