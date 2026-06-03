A Hoedspruit wildlife photographer went out for an early morning run and came face to face with a pack of 14 wild animals

She sat down and watched as the pack greeted each other after regrouping in the early morning

It wasn't long before the animals spotted her, and the two parties spent several quiet minutes just looking at one another

A wildlife photographer on the right and wild dogs under a tree on the left. Images: @WildPhotographiX

Source: Facebook

Most people go for a morning run to clear their heads. Anna, a safari guide and wildlife photographer based in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, went for one on 2 June 2026 and ended up face to face with 14 African wild dogs. She shared the video on her Facebook page, saying:

"Watch me bump into 14 wild dogs on my morning run! The dogs had been on our estate for the past two days, and I went out early hoping for a quick glimpse of them. Little did I know…"

About half an hour into her run, just as the sun was coming up, she heard the dogs' contact calls. She sprinted 100 metres uphill to where she thought they might cross the road, and seconds later, there they were.

She sat down, kept calm, and made sure she had a tree nearby just in case.

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What happened when the dogs noticed her?

The pack was busy greeting each other after regrouping, which is normal behaviour for wild dogs returning from a hunt. They're highly social animals and their reunions are lively and affectionate. Anna watched quietly as the pack moved around each other before one by one they began to notice her standing nearby.

For a few minutes, 14 sets of eyes were fixed on her. She stayed still. They stayed curious. Then, as a group, they turned and disappeared back into the bush to continue searching for a meal. She slowly followed behind, watching them go.

All about African wild dogs

Hoedspruit is one of South Africa's best areas for wild dog sightings. The region sits close to the Kruger National Park and several private reserves including Thornybush, Balule and Klaserie, all of which share unfenced borders with Kruger. Packs roam freely across these territories and it's not unusual for them to pass through residential wildlife estates in the area.

African wild dogs are listed as endangered, with fewer than 6,000 remaining in the wild. Seeing a pack of 14 on foot, at sunrise, in the Limpopo bushveld is extraordinary. Anna said it was the best way to start the day.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi spooked by the wild dog encounter

People had a lot to say about Facebook user Anna's post:

@Marquess Pavel Ndlovu joked:

"I don't think they were just looking at you kkkkk.."

@Noor M Abdu said:

"Thank God you weren't their meal. All joking aside, breathtaking."

@WesMon Gerber wrote:

"What's this skinny buck doing walking upright? Should we catch and eat? Naw, only skin and bones, must be sick... Let's go elsewhere."

@Matebele Letebele said:

"Running a risk, I guess."

@Stephen Silinda warned:

"But you guys like risking your lives. This is the wild, this is real, you can't predict what will happen next. My advice, stop with the jogging in the wild."

@Brian added:

"In Zambia they can't go hunting again. They would first deal with you."

A pack of wild dogs under a tree. Images: @WildPhotographiX

Source: Facebook

More on SA wildlife making the news

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recently reported on a rare albino buffalo that went viral before authorities had to step in to prevent it from becoming a religious sacrifice. A woman survived a terrifying crash on an Oudtshoorn road after a split-second wildlife encounter led to the incident.

A baboon walked straight into a group of tourists at a game reserve and helped itself to their snacks.

Source: Briefly News