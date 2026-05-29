A rare albino buffalo nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’ was saved from Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh after the animal became a viral sensation online

Authorities stepped in after huge crowds gathered at the farm to see the buffalo, raising security concerns ahead of the religious holiday

The famous buffalo has now been moved to the national zoo in Dhaka, where it will remain under official care instead of being sacrificed

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh has become an international sensation after authorities stepped in at the last minute to stop the animal from being sacrificed during Eid al-Adha celebrations. According to reports shared by Fox News on 28 May 2026 and other international outlets, the nearly 700-kilogram albino buffalo quickly attracted massive public attention after videos of the animal went viral online.

The picture on the left showed President Donald trump. Image: Fox News

Source: Facebook

The buffalo, nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’ because of its blond tuft of hair resembling the hairstyle of Donald Trump, had reportedly already been sold for ritual slaughter before government officials intervened. Crowds reportedly flocked to the livestock farm in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, with visitors travelling from different areas just to see the unusual animal in person.

Social media users also flooded platforms with photos and videos of the buffalo, helping turn it into a national attraction ahead of the Eid holiday. Officials said the growing crowds eventually raised security concerns, prompting Bangladesh’s Home Ministry to intervene before the planned sacrifice could take place.

Rare buffalo enters quarantine before public debut

Authorities confirmed that the buyer who had purchased the animal for sacrifice would be refunded, while the buffalo would instead be relocated to the national zoo in Dhaka. The buffalo has since been transferred to the Bangladesh National Zoo, where caretakers are reportedly preparing a separate enclosure for the rare animal.

Zoo curator Atiqur Rahman said the buffalo would remain under quarantine for two weeks before being introduced to visitors. The animal belonged to farmer Zia Uddin Mridha, who said the nickname originally came from his younger brother after noticing similarities between the buffalo’s blond hair and Trump’s famous hairstyle.

Mridha explained to Fox News that people crowded around the farm from morning until evening, with many visitors eager to take selfies and videos with the now famous buffalo. He also described the animal as calm and gentle, adding that it required special care, frequent feeding and regular bathing. Albino buffaloes are considered extremely rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark in colour.

Donald Trump during one of his briefings in the US. Image: Fox News

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet in stitches over the comparison

Donna Ouillette commented:

“He’s so handsome. 👍🏻🥰”

Chadsartinn wrote:

“My President is still saving lives in Bangladesh!”

Pius wrote:

“This is so disrespectful to the buffalo.”

R4hman wrote:

“Comparing the precious bull with Trump, that's disrespecting the bull”

Beau_Hunter commented:

“Great Buffalo, real great Buffalo. Probably the best Buffalo that ever lived. Who knows.”

Fox Offman commented:

“Honestly, it looks like him.”

David🇺🇲 joked:

“Come on, people don't disrespect the raw steak like that.”

MightyTim commented:

“Wasn't there a commandment about this?”

Holdrice0 wrote:

“Bro was saving all living things, love that man.”

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United States President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and several Caribbean duty-free trade programs through December 31, 2026.

Businesswoman Mel Viljoen surprised her fans over the weekend when she posted a cheeky photo of Donald Trump on her social media.

A young Shell petrol attendant in Pretoria performed a spot-on Donald Trump impersonation, pretending he was visiting the filling station.

Source: Briefly News