A young Shell petrol attendant in Pretoria performed a spot-on Donald Trump impersonation, pretending he is visiting the filling station

The employee copied and nailed Trump’s gestures, hand movements and speech, amusing everyone at the station

Social media users joked about Trump supposedly favouring only this Shell garage, as the clip quickly went viral

A petrol attendant in Benoni turned a regular day at the garage into a viral comedy show with his Donald Trump impersonation. His spot-on voice and gestures had everyone in stitches, making him an unexpected internet sensation. The moment was shared widely, leaving social media users laughing for days.

The picture on the left showed the Shell employee impersonating Donald Trump. Image: shell_crystalpark

Source: Instagram

A petrol attendant at a Shell garage in Crystal Park, Pretoria, went viral after performing an impressive impersonation of Donald Trump. He mimicked the former US president’s gestures and speech patterns flawlessly. The video was shared on Instagram by the garage’s official page, shell_crystalpark, on 16 February 2026 in Crystal Park, Benoni.

The impersonation included Trump’s signature hand movements, voice inflexions, and expressions. It was so convincing that one could even think the President of United States of America himself was indeed visiting the filling station. Impersonating president Donald J Trump has become a massive cultural phenomenon on social media due to a unique blend of his distinctive physical traits, unconventional communication style, and the sheer scale of his public profile.

Petrol attendant’s comedy steals spotlight

Viewers across South Africa praised the employee’s talent, calling it a perfect mix of humour and creativity. Many social media users commented that the impersonation brightened their day and reminded them that small moments of fun can create big memories. The caption jokingly suggested that Trump only frequents Shell in Crystal Park, adding to the humour.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The viral video by user shell_crystalpark highlighted how ordinary workplaces can become stages for unexpected entertainment. It also reminded people how social media can turn a funny moment into a viral sensation almost instantly.

The screenshot on the left captured the employee nailing the Donald Trump voice. Image: shell_crystalpark

Source: Instagram

Here’s what South Africans said

Gracedoxey14 wrote:

“How is he this good at it 🤣”

Curiosity Mukunds said:

“I don’t know, it’s safe to be Donald Trump right now, hey. 😭”

Southafricanbodybuilder said:

“That was really good, doing Trump plus an American accent. 👍👍”

KG said:

“Ah, Michael, I’m keeping this. 🤡😭”

Kyevandermerwe said:

“This is not tough.”

Davidjohnson2761 wrote:

“The Great White Hope Donald Trump🇺🇸. 🔥🔥”

Mudirwva04 said:

“Grown 20-year-old, by the way.”

Mudirwva04 said:

“Pushing 30 by the way. 🫩✌️”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Donald Trump

A tearful video from inside a car sparked global reactions as an African migrant pleaded for compassion amid intensified immigration raids in the United States, touching people across the globe.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has sparked national debate after publicly aligning himself with US President Donald Trump on immigration enforcement policies.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticised comedian Trevor Noah, the host of the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony, for a remark he made.

Source: Briefly News