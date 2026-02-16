Mysol’s convoy of luxury cars and a helicopter escort left social media users across Mzansi questioning what they had just witnessed

The mining entrepreneur’s security and fleet of high-end vehicles turned the N4 into a moment that quickly grabbed attention on social media

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the clip surfaced, with some impressed by the show of wealth while others questioned what they saw

A convoy of luxury cars linked to North West mining boss Solly Soka Madibela, known as Mysol, caused a stir at the Marikana Toll Plaza on 13 February 2026.

Mysol's luxury cars were allegedly spotted crossing a toll gate without payment of fees. Images: Zoe Leboko

The businessman and his security personnel were allegedly seen driving through the busy N4 Bakwena Platinum Corridor without stopping at the toll gates. The scene unfolded between Kroondal and Modderspruit, about 36km outside Rustenburg.

The high-end vehicles belonging to the founder of MySol Holdings & Logistics were accompanied by a helicopter that hovered above. None of the cars can be seen paying toll fees.

Mysol built his company in 2018. It focused on open-cast mining, drilling and logistics in the North West. Over the years, he has shared glimpses of his wealth online. The fleet includes supercars, armed escorts, designer outfits, and also community donations.

SANRAL compliance

The South African National Roads Agency has previously clarified that all motorists are expected to comply with toll regulations unless officially exempt. The clip was posted by Zoe Leboko on Facebook on 13 February 2026. It had racked up over 380 likes and more than 200 comments at the time of this report

See the Facebook video below:

Mzansi splits down the middle

Online reactions came fast as some South Africans were impressed by the display of power. Others were annoyed by what they saw as arrogance. Some suggested that air transport would avoid road drama altogether.

Mark Gardner commented:

“So they paid toll fees?”

T Man Tman wrote:

“Even Elon Musk, as the richest person on earth, doesn’t do this kind of thing.”

Godsent Mlisa said:

“Eish! Another man once had the very same kind of convoy from Mpumalanga to KZN for a Durban July, and the rest was history. Anyway, that's his money, it's none of our business.”

Tshepo Ledwaba commented:

“Something is fishy about this guy. Please don't get me wrong, I also respect and understand what he's doing for the community, but the flex is too much. Let us give him another three years. I want to see something.“

Dimitr Tsavendas

“He must buy a chopper. He causes unnecessary traffic.”

Mysol flexing his multi-million rand Mercedes Benz 6x6. Image: ZA Leaks Network

