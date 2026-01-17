South African businessman MySol's video announcing the opening of a new mine surfaced on social media

The mining mogul showed appreciation to his employees as they made strides in the mining sector with new machinery

MySol addressed his staff in a heartfelt video that highlighted how big his mining venture is

Mining figurehead, MySol, went viral because of a video of him paying attention to his workers. The businessman took time out of his day to go to a new mining site and applaud his workers' efforts.

MySol celebrated the arrival of new mining equipment with workers. Image: Am_Blujay / X

Source: Twitter

The clip posted on 14 January 2026, indicated that MySol's mines were growing from strength to strength. The video of the businessman addressing his workers received thousands of likes.

In a post on TikTok by an imitation account of MySol, @sollymadibela, the businessman was talking to his workers and thanking them for their work ahead of establishing the new mine. He was celebrating the purchase of 30 Volvo A40 G ADT (40-tonne Articulated Dump Trucks) as well as 10 Volvo EC750 and EC950 (mining excavators), equipment valued at more than R3 million each. MySol saluted his workers, saying that none of the work would ever be completed without their effort. He said their venture was set for the next sixteen years. Watch the video of MySol below:

South Africa impressed by MySol's mine

Many people thought that the video of MySol was fascinating. People appreciated how well he took care of his workers by giving them credit.

MySol purchased new equipment for mining, growing its venture. Image: Enrique / Pexels

Source: UGC

Read the comments showering MySol with compliments on his success.

Sifiso Shezi Kwamaphumulo Sifi applauded MySol's gesture to workers:

"Black excellence should be encouraged. I am very proud of you, my man. May God keep you longer and your business grow beyond your expectations.💓"

ND 🇿🇦🇿🇦♥️🌍♥️🇿🇦🇿🇦😇 gushed over MySol's heartwarming speech:

"Thnx bhuti for everything you have done for SA people ♥️🙏🌍"

dimakatsomotaung9 was impressed by the businessman:

"We appreciate your work, may it grow to uplift our near environment and also look at our children for a job."

RichKingCrown also raved about MySol's celebration with workers:

"The way you appreciate and acknowledge your staff, Sir is amazing. You will always be a success, and more opportunities will always open for you. May MySol continue soar higher and higher and grow without limit.s God bless you MySol."

iro aka Mr."s Zulu admired MySol for celebrating his workers:

"Nothing beats appreciating your employees when they feel seen, and they work harder. We all just appreciate appreciation, there's nothing more than that. I wish I had an employer like that."

oelsellomakhuvel said:

"I am proud of you man..🥰 I love your leadership skills man."

Muzi felt that MySol really saw his employees:

"MySol was once an employee, and he knows what it means to be an employee. I just can’t prove this 🤞🏽❤️"

Source: Briefly News