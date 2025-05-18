Businessman MySol has been making waves on social media by showing off the extent of his wealth

MySol recently showed people that he also has a philanthropic side to him, as he supported a local artist

The mining magnate was touched after seeing the artist who put in a lot of effort to paint a portrait of him

MySol spoke to a artist with a disability who still follows his passion. The painter did a portrait of MySol who expressed how special it was.

MySol purchases a disabled artist's portrait to draw him without hands. Image: Lucas Mapheto / MDNewss / X

Source: Twitter

The video of MySol promising a large payment to the artist for the portrait made rounds on the socials. There were hundreds of likes from people who were touched by the gesture from the businessman.

MySol pays disabled artist handsomely

In a video reposted by @MDNnewws, MySol, a businessman in the mining industry, spoke to an artist who only paints using his mouth. In the clip, he showed the portrait that the artist made and gave a short speech about how impressive it was. He then declared that he would give the artist R100 000 for his work. Watch the video of MySol and the artist below

MySol's big boy purchases

Briefly News reported that businessman MySol left people amazed with the lavish display of his wealth when he purchased a car worth R20 million. His purchase went viral on social media as many people were amazed that he was able to afford the luxurious vehicle.

MySol is a businessman who found his fortune in mining. His name popped up, and when people discussed the wealthy businessman, such as a video showing a Hartbeespoort property that was littered with various luxury vehicles.

MySol's wealth left many people in awe as he flaunted in lavish purchases. Image: @sollysoka

Source: Twitter

SA applauds MySol

Many people were touched by the extent he went to reward the artist who painted him after starting his journey as a teen. Some remarked that he deserved to be rich after seeing his generous purchase. Read the comments below:

@MadeforTyresse said:

"No DNA just RSA 🔥🇿🇦 talent galore."

@TenMillion007 wrote:

"This guy is flexing nicely."

@Noma99177 wrote:

"It's the payment for the job well done, big up to the artist,🥂 to more gigs."

@ntshidiseng__ commented:

"Unrelated: MySol deserves to be rich if you look into what he's actually doing for his people."

@lusckly66332 added:

"You deserve all the money you have MySol you even deserve more🙏🏾 keep doing good."

@TopGrootes wrote:

"Nkadimeng di crayon 😭"

