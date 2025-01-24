“Whose House Is That?”: SA Guesses Hartbeespoort Homeowner With Luxury Cars

A TikTokker driving in Hartbeespoort, fondly known as Harties, showed someone's luxury cars and mansion

The unknown homeowner seemed to have over 20 cars, some of which were parked on an empty piece of land next door

Many members of the online community played the guessing game and had one name floating around in the comment section

The internet tried to guess the owner of the mansion and luxury vehicles. Images: @vibez.with.lm

While driving through different areas in South Africa, it's almost certain you will come across suburbs where the affluent reside, showcasing their opulent lifestyles.

In Hartbeespoort, also known as Harties, a stunning mansion and a fleet of luxury cars stole the show, leaving many wondering who the owner could be.

Soft life display in Harties

Using the TikTok handle @vibez.with.lm, the app user shared a video of themselves driving through the neighbourhood and spotting a massive house with over 20 cars parked around it.

While only six vehicles could fit in the driveway, the others parked on an empty land next door.

"Only in Harties," the TikTokker wrote.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi guesses homeowner

While some internet users admired the gorgeous home and fleet of luxury vehicles, others tried to guess who the homeowner could be.

A name that took over the comment section was businessman and mining magnate Solly Soka Madibela, the owner of MySol Holdings and Logistics, operating in the North West province, as a bakkie belonging to the company was seen in the video.

Businessman Solly Soka with one of his cars. Image: @XekiHlongwane

An impressed @molefi836 asked:

"Whose house is that? Wow."

@lloyd_garmadon22 humorously shared:

"This makes me feel homeless even in my house."

@morisky48 told the online community:

"I can tell you right now, there is a Polo somewhere among these cars."

Hoping to enjoy such a lifestyle, @user3372788294785 commented:

"May this kind of life and wealth locate me, Lord."

@tumi_motsamai19 wrote their assumptions in the comments:

"He might as well open a dealership. He bought those cars for his friends to drive them for him."

@johannesmoshidi said to the public:

"MySol indicated that he's not on social media, and people are taking videos and posting."

