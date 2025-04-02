South African opera singer Innocent Masuku returned home after achieving international fame on Britain’s Got Talent, marking a full-circle moment with his first concert in South Africa

He revealed that his upcoming debut album blends opera with contemporary influences, inspired by artists like Black Mambazo

Masuku also discussed how music drives change and hinted at exciting collaborations and a 2026 South African tour, alongside new music video and album releases

Talented South African opera singer Innocent Masuku is ecstatic to be back home. The star, who proudly represented the country on Britain’s Got Talent, opened up about his journey's evolution and his highly anticipated debut album.

Innocent Masuku opened up abou this return to South Africa. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Innocent Masuku on returning to South Africa

Innocent Masuku might have graced some of the world's biggest stages, but returning home to South Africa will always be something special for him. Briefly News caught up with the Britain's Got Talent finalist and spoke about his homecoming and concert. He said, returning home to perform at the Wings For Change, an Italian Soirée in support of The Bateleurs: Volunteers Flying for the Environment, was a full circle moment for him.

"Coming back home always has a different feeling to it because this is where I started. I have been working around Cape Town, but in small spaces. Now, I am coming back as an artist, having been to the biggest stages and coming back to have my own concert. I have never had my concert in South Africa, so this is really special.

"And also, I am not just coming home with any organisation, but returning for an organisation that is doing such great work in South Africa is such a privilege for me."

Innocent Masuku talks about his new music

The tenor is on a mission to dominate the world with his music. Speaking about the inspiration behind his upcoming debut album after serenading guests with a preview of his new music, Masuku said his music is a unique blend of opera and contemporary influences.

"My sound is inspired by many other artists. I'd mention Black Mambazo and many other artists, so it's a blend of different sounds, but it resonates more with the classical side of things."

Innocent Masuku is excited to be back in South Africa. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Innocent Masuku discusses the power of music

The singer also chatted about how music can be used to drive awareness and inspire change for a good cause in society.

"Music plays a part in everything we do in life. If there's a revolution, there will be songs for it, and if there is a positive change, there's always music for it. So, I see my music playing a huge part in the great job that The Bateleurs are doing."

Innocent Masuku on his Britain's Got Talent journey

The singer left South Africans basking in pride when he made it to Britain's Got Talent finals in 2024. Speaking to Briefly News in a telephone interview, Masuku said being on the show remains one of the biggest opportunities in his life. The exposure has opened many doors for him and has shaped his career. He added:

"Being on Britain's Got Talent is the greatest opportunity I have ever gotten. Being called the greatest opera singers to stand on that platform as well has really brought me to platforms I have never imagined I would ever be on.

"It has introduced me to other great artists as well, so it has also elevated my career in a way that where I was a year ago is totally different from where I am today. I am talking about releasing an album, but I never imagined it would come so quickly."

What can fans look forward to?

The singer has a lot prepared for his fans. He said fans should look out for exciting collaborations and releases ahead of his 2026 South African tour.

"I am going to be shooting a music video for my upcoming single in South Africa. There are collaborations with South African artists on the album. More details will come; for now, I can say that I am working with incredible writers and producers here in the UK. I can't wait to share this album with the people."

Innocent Masuku said being on 'BGT' was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Source: Briefly News