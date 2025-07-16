The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently penned a loving message to Londie London

Following the release of Londie London's new song, Izandla , Jojo said she was proud of her and she told her on Instagram

The two ladies have formed a relationship on Season 5 of the hit reality TV show, and Mzansi is here for it

'The Real Housewives of Durban' stars Jojo Robinson and Londie London have grown closer in the last season. Image: Londie London, Jojo Robinson

Reality TV star and businesswoman Londie London reminded people that she is a singer and a talented one at that. Just recently, The Real Housewives of Durban star released her latest single titled Izandla and Jojo Robinson is loving it.

Taking to Instagram shortly after she dropped the single, featuring PYY Log Drum King, Jojo penned a loving message to her. Expressing her pride and admiration, Jojo Robinson said she has the most beautiful voice, fit for the gentle queen that she is.

"So proud of you, Londz. You know ive always loved your music. Izandla, just dropped everywhere. A gentle queen with the most beautiful voice."

Jojo and Londie London have formed a relationship on Season 5 of the hit Durban reality TV show, and social media users are here for it.

Jojo Robinson has shown love to co-star and friend Londie London. Image: Jojo Robinson

Mzansi reacts to Londie and Jojo friendship

Fans are happy that they have a new RHOD friendship. Here are some of the reactions:

Bila Johnson said:

"MaLondz, please take care of Jojo, mama sinithanda nobabili."

Nomandi Samke gushed:

"I love you both girilies. I need this friendship to work."

Rara Mogashoe said:

"You're the sweetest Jojo. A real girl's girl."

Lihle Khanyile stated:

"And we all know how Jojo is so obsessed with Londie’s music. (Still remember how Jo got so emotional when Londie didn’t perform at her event)."

Jojo ends friendship with Nonku

Meanwhile, at the RHOD reunion special, it was revealed that Jojo and her former bestie Nonku Williams had ended their friendship. The two were almost inseparable; however, drama ensued between them, leading to the demise of their friendship.

Just recently, Jojo addressed speculations that she never valued her friendship with Nonku with a scathing message on Instagram:

"For anyone commenting that were were work friends, understand me and Nonku had a Real friendship outside of the camera. Our kids were friends. We saw each other off-camera more than on-camera and spoke all the time. Please stop, I've dealt with it as I'm sure she has, and I wish her nothing but love and peace moving forward.. Unfortunately, people do change and things happen in life.. That's natural. Our friendship was very real. And it's very sad to see that everyone who was waiting for it to break is quick to judge," she remarked.

Minnie Ntuli fails to apologise to Londie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Ntuli was served with court papers after she was caught bullying Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban.

The Gagasi FM radio presenter has until 5 pm on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, to post an apology video.

