Londie London recently made a quick stop and visited The Real Housewives of Durban

The singer/ reality TV star spoke about her experience being back on the show temporarily, saying it has changed a lot since she left

Londie said she was keen to rejoin the cast full-time and that she had just the right amount of sass to keep the show interesting

Londie London says a possible comeback to 'The Real Housewives of Durban' was in the cards. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London is back on The Real Housewives of Durban! Well, not really, but she did make a quick appearance and had a lot to say about a possible comeback!

Londie London chats about RHOD return

Nearly two years since her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban, it looks like fans can look forward to seeing Londie London back on their screens.

Having returned for the show's fifth season as a friend, the singer told Buzz Life News that The Real Housewives of Durban has changed a lot since the last time she was on it:

"It's not just about the new faces; the overall energy and atmosphere are completely different."

Londie London says 'The Real Housewives of Durban' has changed "drastically." Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Speaking on a possible return to the show, Londie said she was keen to rejoin the cast, saying it needed some of that Londie London magic:

"I love a challenge, and I think the group needs a bit of sass and spice to keep things exciting.

"It feels amazing to be back, especially now that I am in a very comfortable space in my life. This season, I am focused on bringing more positivity and sharing what it feels like to rediscover yourself as a single mother."

What's different this time would be the absence of a husband. Londie was married to the father of her children, Hlubi Nkosi, before their divorce and strained co-parenting relationship.

She was later linked to controversial businessman, Sphamandla Mabonga, who was killed in March 2025 in a fatal shootout.

Londie London celebrates business milestone

Indeed, she is in a comfortable space in her life, both personally and with the success of her hair business.

Londie London says she's keen to make a comeback on 'The Real Housewives of Durban.' Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

The He Goes singer recently celebrated her business, Londie London Braids, turning two years old, which also fell on her 33rd birthday, and she decided to host a spectacular competition with a handsome prize:

"To celebrate another trip around the sun, we are officially opening the 2nd Annual Londie London Hair Genie Competition! This year, we are giving away a share of R200 000."

