South African reality TV star Nosiki "Noksie" Khumalo was one of the newest cast members of The Mommy Club season 3

The estate agency boss reflected on her experience and how she felt regarding other cast members

Noksie also spoke about the constant bullying she received throughout the season from her fellow cast members

Reality TV star Noksie talked about her experience on 'The Mommy Club.'

Source: UGC

Social media has been buzzing since the release of the third season of The Mommy Club on Showmax, which had fans on the edge of their seats. However, one of the newest members of the show, Noksie Khumalo, had a mouthful to say regarding her experience on the reality series.

According to Tshisalive, Khumalo revealed that what she had experienced on the show wasn't something she had anticipated after being approached to be a part of this loved reality series.

Noksie also opened up about the bullying she received throughout the season from her fellow cast members, and also talked about the goals she had going into this experience.

"The production team is simply doing their job. They have their mandate, just like the cast does. Their role is to showcase what was filmed. It’s really simple: if you don’t want to be perceived a certain way, don’t behave that way. Also, when it comes to goals, I did accomplish what I was hoping for from the show to some extent, especially when it comes to brand visibility. I’m really happy that sellers are now approaching me directly, which made things easier for my me and my business," she said.

Khumalo also mentioned that a lot of well-known people have been reaching out to her since her debut on the show, and also disclosed that Khanyi Mbau was one of the celebs:

"One of them is the incredible Khanyi Mbau. What a queen! I’m truly grateful."

'The Mommy Club' reunion continued to trend on social media.

Source: UGC

Calls to cancel The Mommy Club mount online

Social media has been buzzing as calls to cancel the reality TV show have grown unexpectedly.

This came after one of the cast members, Mrs J, expressed her disappointment with the show's production team on social media about how they handled this season.

"Week in, week out, we all had hopes that the scene with my children would play, but it did not. No explanation, nothing. I really feel like my children were discriminated against from day one till the very last," she wrote.

With all the calls to cancel the show, Mrs J and Noksie shared with Briefly News what they were expecting to do and what would happen during both parts of the reunion.

