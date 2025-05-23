South Africans call for the cancellation of the popular Showmax reality TV show, The Mommy Club

This came after one of the cast members, Mrs J, expressed her disappointment with the show's production team on social media

Mrs J and Noksie shared with Briefly News what they were expecting to do and what would happen during both parts of the reunion

'The Mommy Club' viewers called for the show to be cancelled.

Source: UGC

Social media has been buzzing since the release of the third season of The Mommy Club on Showmax, which had fans on the edge of their seats. However, recently, calls to cancel the reality TV show have grown unexpectedly.

This came after one of the cast members, Mrs J, expressed her disappointment with the show's production team on social media about how they handled this season.

"Week in, week out, we all had hopes that the scene with my children would play, but it did not. No explanation, nothing. I really feel like my children were discriminated against from day one till the very last," she wrote.

With all the calls to cancel the show, Mrs J and Noksie shared with Briefly News what they were expecting to do and what would happen during both parts of the reunion.

Mrs J said:

"I really want to use the reunion as an opportunity to address everything that needs to be addressed, because I couldn't believe the comments that were made about me behind my back, it was shocking. As mothers, I really hope we can sort our differences out and find a way forward."

Noksie also said:

"There’s a calmness in me I didn’t expect because I know my truth. I’ve been painted a certain way, but now, I’m taking my power back. Some people owe me apologies, and while I’m ready to own my part, I won’t ignore the intentional hurt that was sent my way."

Netizens share their views on Mommy Club S3

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions about the latest season of The Mommy Club, after Pheladi announced that she wouldn't be returning to the show.

Here are some of the comments below:

@sibane_s said:

"Mrs J exposed on her Instagram that production shot scenes with her kids, but they never made it to air, and on top of that, she left the reunion early because her children weren’t invited. The show prioritised bullying and side chicks over wholesome content 💔 #mommyclubshowmax."

@Feather_Ruffler commented:

"Vuyi is insufferable! Rather cancel the show than bring her back to our screens #themommyclubshowmax #TheMommyClubReunion."

@venusdefined responded:

"This reunion is NONSENSE, why are they only playing the clips for the audience watching at home only!? There’s no accountability at all. yho. This season was a flop #MommyClubShowmaxS3 #MommyClubShowmaxS3reunion"

@I_am_Ntandos replied:

"Again, may this show not come back, we can’t be watching bullying and no accountability, what kind of mommies are these ladies?#mommyclubshowmax."

'The Mommy Club' is the least liked show on social media.

Source: Original

More The Mommy Club spinoffs announced

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Mommy Club has introduced an Afrikaans spinoff called Van Die Hoofstad.

Also, The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, set in Durban’s Indian community, is the second South African edition.

