A woman shared quite a bombshell on social media regarding her acting career in South Africa

She revealed the amount she got paid as Mr. Bones' extra and the time she was expected to arrive on set, which shocked many

The TikTok video sparked a massive wave in Mzansi, with many flocking to the comments to share their thoughts

One lady caused a shock wave in Mzansi after she disclosed how much she was paid for appearing as an extra.

A lady shared how much she got paid as an extra in Mr. Bones. 2.

Source: Facebook

Lady reveals salary for Mr. Bones' extra role

The revelation has sparked widespread interest and debate among South African netizens. Taking to her social media account under the handle @lifereset_za, the woman, who is notorious for sharing people's salaries on the internet, is also known as Boni, opened up about her acting career.

In a short video clip that has since gone viral, the woman, who says she was among the extras featured in the Mr. Bones 2 comedy film in 2008, explained that back in the day, she used to do modelling, and at times she would opt to become an extra in a movie.

"I knew I could never, like this can never be my life, I can never get into acting, like there is no way, because tell me why my call time was at 5 am, but I will get to do my scenes, maybe around 10 am or 11 am and I must be there the whole day. I am not sure how many times they going to call me," said Boni.

@lifereset_za revealed she received R100 for her role as an extra on Mr. Bones 2, which left many people shocked, while others could relate to her story.

South Africans have been divided in their reactions over the woman's revelation. Some praised her transparency, while others questioned why a production that looked so expensive would pay extras what they felt was a modest fee.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's Mr. Bones payment video

The TikTok clip gained over 1.8 million views along with thousands of likes and comments as people weighed in on the payment.

Fana Sbalkhulu said:

"I got paid R40 at moja love reatsohlela sishaya izandla."

Nhlakanipho Ndlovu expressed:

"I was an extra on Uzalo 2018. I got paid R315, I still hate 10 April 2018, cause I thought bayongenza uBhuti ka Mastermind ngithole Role e-Permanent'nyana kanti chaa bafuna ngyodutshulwa uNkunzi."

VintageGurus shared:

"Lol, I spent +-R1000 from Polokwane to Jozi for The Estate on Sabc 3, I got paid R150...I will never heal."

Thulani Thwala stated:

"I got paid R200 for being slapped by Brutus on the queen, and afterwards he said "Baleka madolo wakho."

Nolove commented:

"I was paid R1500 and we had a buffet for a Spar ad, make up and expensive clothes. Haibo, I was wearing a necklace worth 10k and I didn't even appear."

