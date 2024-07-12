“A Whole Annual Salary in One Month”: Mzansi Gets Chest Pains Over R1 Million Engineer Salary
- A woman on TikTok rocked Mzansi's brains with a GCC Engineer salary
- The gross income that looked like phone numbers caused major chest pains on the internet
- Although South Africa admits that being a GCC engineer is tough, scanning their payslips is an even more formidable challenge
A woman on TikTok who enjoys reviewing pay slips recently rocked Mzansi's brains by entering the engineering world.
Boni reviewed a GCC Engineer's pay slip and got lost in the long numbers.
Mzansi engineers are making real money
The road to becoming a Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) Engineer is tough, but reviewing their pay slips is even tougher. Boni tried breaking down a GCC Engineer's pay slip but needed to catch up on the numbers.
In their early careers, engineers earn lose to R1 million rands per annum. Mechanical, Electrical/engineering Engineers, and Technologists with working experience earn between R800K and R1800 K.
The following is the ranking of engineers by experience and monthly salary:
- Junior(0-3 years)-R800K
- Mid-career(4-9 years)-R1000K
- Senior(10-20 years)-R1200K/R1400K
- Late career(+20 years)-R1600K/R1800K
Boni captioned her post:
"Replying to @nadinetheelectrician GCC Engineer Salary on South Africa."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi's Reaction to GCC Engineer Salary
More women (99%) are GCC Engineers in South Africa, that men who only make up the 1% shortage. Below is the ranking of the most to least provinces/ locations with GCC Engineer jobs:
- Cape Town
- Johannesburg
- Durban
- Kathu
- Mpumalanga
Netizens hypnotised by the numbers shared their thoughts:
@Imo's auntreckoned she needs to further her studies:
"No, wait, what is a GCC Engineer? I need to go back to school."
@Tshemoo14learnt a good lesson:
"when they say further your studies we don't listen."
@Young professional identified what the problem is:
"It’s TAX is one thing that is delaying life to be lived 58k noooo ZUMA MUST GO."
