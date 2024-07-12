A woman on TikTok rocked Mzansi's brains with a GCC Engineer salary

The gross income that looked like phone numbers caused major chest pains on the internet

Although South Africa admits that being a GCC engineer is tough, scanning their payslips is an even more formidable challenge

A woman on TikTok who enjoys reviewing pay slips recently rocked Mzansi's brains by entering the engineering world.

A woman on TikTok reviewed the pay slip of a GCC engineer in Mzansi.

Boni reviewed a GCC Engineer's pay slip and got lost in the long numbers.

Mzansi engineers are making real money

The road to becoming a Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) Engineer is tough, but reviewing their pay slips is even tougher. Boni tried breaking down a GCC Engineer's pay slip but needed to catch up on the numbers.

In their early careers, engineers earn lose to R1 million rands per annum. Mechanical, Electrical/engineering Engineers, and Technologists with working experience earn between R800K and R1800 K.

The following is the ranking of engineers by experience and monthly salary:

Junior(0-3 years)-R800K

Mid-career(4-9 years)-R1000K

Senior(10-20 years)-R1200K/R1400K

Late career(+20 years)-R1600K/R1800K

Boni captioned her post:

"Replying to @nadinetheelectrician GCC Engineer Salary on South Africa."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's Reaction to GCC Engineer Salary

More women (99%) are GCC Engineers in South Africa, that men who only make up the 1% shortage. Below is the ranking of the most to least provinces/ locations with GCC Engineer jobs:

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Durban

Kathu

Mpumalanga

Netizens hypnotised by the numbers shared their thoughts:

@Imo's auntreckoned she needs to further her studies:

"No, wait, what is a GCC Engineer? I need to go back to school."

@Tshemoo14learnt a good lesson:

"when they say further your studies we don't listen."

@Young professional identified what the problem is:

"It’s TAX is one thing that is delaying life to be lived 58k noooo ZUMA MUST GO."

Woman Grateful for Employment After Four Years

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi woman has been candid about her struggles with unemployment over the years. The woman has now celebrated having been employed after four years of waiting.

