Prince Kaybee Shows Off His Winter Look, SA Reacts: “Just Because You Bought a New Jacket”
- South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently made it known that he loves the winter season
- This was after the Charlotte hitmaker posted a picture of himself showing off his winter look
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Prince Kaybee's new post
South African controversial music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee made headlines once again on social media. The Charlotte hitmaker left many fans questioning him after he claimed to love the winter season.
The music producer posted a picture of himself showing off his new winter look on X (formerly Twitter)just days after he shared his two-month weight loss progress and captioned it:
"Winter my love, you will always be famous. I love you."
See the photo below:
Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's new winter look
Shortly after the star debuted his new winter look on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture. Here's what they had to say:
@wasembo27 questioned:
"How old are you mfethu? Asking for a friend."
@WalterMthimunye said:
"You love winter just because you bought a new jacket."
@McPaulGP commented:
"Did you say winter your love…yho listen I hate it with passion Morwa…Hola!"
@literockstar replied:
"I’m convinced only psychopaths enjoy this season…because yho."
Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents
Just as Briefly News reports about his new winter look, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents. Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot. Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung off the bike.
He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist. After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.
What you need to know about Prince Kaybee
Prince was born in Senekal in 1992. Senekal is located near Welkom in the Free State, South Africa. Prince’s father is known as Mr Motsamai. He has 35 siblings.
His dad, now deceased, had a total of 36 children, with Prince being the youngest of all his children and the only child born to her mother. At some point, Kaybee admitted to not knowing all of his siblings by name. This situation was a result of family politics that hindered his efforts to get to know more about his siblings and even meet them personally.
Prince Kaybee fires shots at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma
Briefly News previously reported that the beef between Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa is a real-life definition of the statement, “impi yamadoda ayipheli”.
Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa have been throwing shade at each other for years. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker took to his X account on Thursday, 8 May, and picked up where they left off. Netizens filled the comments with hilarious reactions. While others dragged Prince Kaybee for starting beef with DJ Maphorisa, others laughed along with him.
