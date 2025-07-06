Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene has officially tied the knot after confirming her engagement to the media in June

Kunene, who divorced musician and media personality Khaya Mthethwa in 2019, is also expecting her second child

South Africans previously took to social media to criticise Mthethwa and congratulate Kunene for moving on

Beauty queen and businesswoman Ntando Kunene, who previously confirmed her engagement in an interview with TimesLIVE, tied the knot on Saturday, 5 July, in Haenertsburg, Limpopo province.

Kunene's wedding comes after her ex-husband, Khaya Mthethwa, made headlines when he criticised his exes during an Easter church service.

The beauty queen, who is expecting her second baby, began her wedding speech by reading the scripture from Amos 9:15, which states:

"I will plant them on their land, and they shall never again be uprooted from their land which I have given them, says the Lord your God," she said:

Kunene revealed during the ceremony that this was the bible scripture that has captured her and her husband since the day they met.

"I just wanna thank my family, I wanna thank my mother, for giving birth to me. I wanna thank my sisters, my aunts," said the businesswoman.

Kunene also sobbed during her speech as she wished her late father had been at her wedding.

Social media user Constitution_94 shared a video in June of Mthethwa's interview on X about his divorce from Kunene.

South Africans react to Mthethwa's interview

@Mahlo_matle said:

"Wait, I saw a video of this guy a few weeks back saying he will never get married again, it was during a sermon in church. Has the winter made him change his mind already?"

@ThaaBLaa wrote:

"A narcissist all of a sudden talking about his divorce because his ex-wife is getting married and his son will be raised by a real man."

@visse_ss replied:

"It’s always the church boys, preaching marriage like it’s salvation, even when it nearly destroyed them. Maybe what you worship isn’t God, but the illusion of control dressed up as covenant."

@hl_khoza responded:

"Khaya udakiwe (is crazy). He is the reason his marriage fell apart! Now he wants to cry foul, mxm!"

@404HumanNot replied:

"His words remind us that while modern culture may celebrate independence, there are still many who deeply value the institution of marriage."

@Mpungose774292 said:

"Mthethwa went to church for all the days of his marriage and still got divorced. Kunzima. Stop going to church."

@my_xcape wrote:

"He needs to read his bible and understand that he cannot remarry unless he is a widower. His remarrying will be against the word of God."

Ntando Kunene and her partner tied the knot in Haenertsburg. Images: Supplied

Source: Instagram

